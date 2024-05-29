The Big Picture Moana 2, out November 27, 2024, promises bigger, bolder adventures with Moana and Maui.

The original Moana was a cultural phenomenon, setting high standards with its empowering story and visuals.

The success of Moana led to a demand for more adventures, with a live-action adaptation set for June 27, 2025.

Hold onto your coconuts, folks! The village of Motonui is about to make a splash again with the surprise sequel Moana 2. If you thought the first film was epic, wait till you see what’s next. The first trailer for the surprise sequel has just dropped, and it's another gorgeous showcase of the power of the ocean. Returning voices Auli’i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui are back, ready to bring more heart, humour, and heroism to the big screen.

The original Moana wasn’t just a box office hit; it was a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Critics adored its empowering story, rich cultural representation, and jaw-dropping visuals. Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic ratings were through the roof, and the film even snagged two Academy Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go.” Clearly, Moana set the bar high.

Moana didn’t just make waves at the box office with its $690 million worldwide gross, it became a beloved Disney classic, influencing everything from merchandise to theme park attractions. Moana and Maui’s characters, along with the film’s music, have had lasting popularity, proving this wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Naturally, this created a huge demand for more adventures from our favourite Polynesian wayfinder.

When Is 'Moana 2' Out?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Moana 2, hitting theaters on November 27, 2024, promises to take us far beyond the shores of Motonui. The new film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who’s got a great track record with hits like Raya and the Last Dragon and Megamind. And if that’s not enough, mark your calendars for June 27, 2025. That’s when the live-action adaptation of the original Moana sails into theaters. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, bringing his larger-than-life presence to the live-action format. Auli’i Cravalho may not be reprising her role as Moana in the live-action version, but she’s pulling the strings behind the scenes as an executive producer.

With the original Moana currently streaming on Disney+, there’s no better time to rewatch and get hyped for the sequel. The first film, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Foa’i, and Mancina, was a critical and commercial success. Fans worldwide fell in love with its stunning animation, catchy tunes, and unforgettable voice performances.

So, get ready to set sail once more. Moana, Maui, and the whole crew are back for another epic adventure. Moana 2 promises to be bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever. Make way for Moana – the ocean’s calling again!

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon

