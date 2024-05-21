The Big Picture Moana 2 will see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson return as Maui in a new adventure with Moana.

Production for the highly anticipated sequel is well underway, with Johnson recently wrapping up his recording.

The sequel is set to release in theaters in November 2024, with a teaser trailer already released during CinemaCon.

Disney had decided it's time to drop the sails and make for the village of Motonui and its exceptionally brilliant shores. We are returning to the Polynesian-inspired world of Moana, for a sequel which will feature Dwayne "The Rock"Johnson returning to voice the titular role as Maui, demigod of the wind and sea. In the highly anticipated sequel, Moana 2, the super-strong god will return to help Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) on yet another adventure that takes her far beyond the shores of her village, to waters and adventures unknown. As we look ahead to the animated film's arrival later in the year, Johnson has offered an epic update regarding production that simply sends adrenaline flowing fast.

The sequel will see Cravalho return to reprise her role from the first film, and in a post shared on Instagram, Johnson announced that he has wrapped things up on Maui's portion of production. Johnson made the announcement alongside a series of photos that feature him recording his part as the mystical god in a sound booth. The images also feature Johnson's daughter with him. The post's caption reads: "That’s an official wrap (for now) on MAUI’s portion of our upcoming MOANA 2. As you see I had the greatest motivation to help me push thru to keep me strong,"he wrote. Johnson then adds, "The more down this windy road of life I go, the more I realize that my greatest and most comforting inspiration and joy, is being loved by my daughters. I have a feeling this little one already knows that about her daddy. Thanks everyone for your amazing support."

The 2016 film proved to be a global sensation for Disney as it raked in nearly $700 million dollars. What followed was a plan from Disney in 2020 for a Moana television series which has, in the years that have followed, been reworked into a feature film. Now, Moana 2 is coming to theaters in November 2024, and Johnson is considerably pleased to be back in the saddle of all powerful Maui. Writing in a previous promotional post for the film, Johnson said:

"So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey."

There Is More Moana To Come

Moana 2 is set to be written and directed by David G. Derrick Jr whose credits includes titles such as Raya and the Last Dragon and Megamind. During CinemaCoN, a teaser trailer for the sequel was released featuring new music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The pair will join returning artists Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina to develop the musical score for the film. Beyond the Moana animated sequel, Disney has, in 2024, announced plans to develop a live-action remake of the original movie. The film was originally slated to theaters on June 27, 2025, but has since been delayed till July 10, 2026. The live action remake will see Johnson and Cravalho reprise their roles as Maui and Moana respectively, with Cravalho also serving as executive producer.

Moana is available to watch on Disney+, and Moana 2 is currently set to release exclusively in theaters November 27. Check out Johnson's photos below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the sequel.

Watch on Disney+