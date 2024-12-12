While most thought Gladiator 2 would be Wicked’s biggest competitor at the box office, particularly after the two had been creatively blended like Barbenheimer and dubbed “Glicked,” its biggest challenge to overcome has actually been Moana 2. Before this weekend, there had been only one day since both films had been playing in theaters that Wicked had beaten Moana 2 at the box office, but this week there appears to be a shift in the tide. The box office results this week show that Wicked has out-earned Moana 2 on both Monday and Tuesday, with the musical grossing $3.3 million on Monday and $4.6 million on Tuesday compared to the Disney sequel’s $2.5 million on Monday and $4.2 million on Tuesday. It’s a narrow lead for Wicked, but a lead nonetheless.

Even if Wicked had failed to beat Moana 2 at the box office thus far, the film would still be a colossal success for Universal. Its domestic gross stands at a whopping $330 million while its international total lands at $135 million, bringing its worldwide cumulative haul to $465 million. This all comes on a budget of only $100 million, meaning even if Wicked ended its theatrical run right now, it would still be one of the year's most profitable movies. It didn’t take Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s film long to become the highest-grossing movie ever based on a Broadway Play, and it just recently became one of the top four highest-grossing musical movies ever, passing The Little Mermaid at $298 million but still falling $70 million short of Frozen, which earned over $400 million domestically.

Is ‘Wicked’ Streaming Anywhere?

Wicked is playing exclusively in theaters and isn’t available to purchase on digital platforms, nor is it on any streaming services. When Wicked does become available to watch at home, it will go up for sale on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ before joining other Universal movies such as Twisters and Speak No Evil on Peacock. It will likely be well into the new year before Wicked begins streaming. The same can’t be said for Red One, another movie currently playing in theaters, which is already streaming on Prime Video after barely being in theaters for a month and staying in the top five at the box office.

Wicked is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS