Moana 2 has maintained box office dominance over several major competitors, particularly Wicked, which beat the film twice last week but still fell short of the Disney animated sequel this weekend once more. After grossing $26 million to claim the #1 spot once more, Moana 2 is officially the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office, reaching a worldwide cumulative total of $717 million and passing Dune: Part Two to take the #3 spot. Moana 2 is also one of only five movies this year to eclipse $700 million, joining the aforementioned Dune film as well as Despicable Me 4 ($969 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 billion), and Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion). The film’s $26 million this weekend is a 48% drop from last weekend’s $51 million.

While Moana 2 passed the original Moana at the domestic box office a while ago, the sequel finally beat the first’s worldwide haul of $684 million this weekend. Moana 2 is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing animated movies ever, passing Minions and Shrek the Third to earn a spot on the impressive box office list. With Moana 2 joining the top 20, that now means that three of the top 20 highest-grossing animated movies ever all released this year, with Inside Out 2 claiming the top spot this summer and Despicable Me 4 also sitting only $24 million ahead of Moana 2. The Dwayne Johnson-led Disney sequel is also one of the top 25 highest-grossing PG-13 movies ever, recently passing Alice in Wonderland and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to reach the #23 spot.

A New Box Office Titan Is Coming for ’Moana 2’s #1 Spot

While even the top movie at the box office this weekend failed to reach $30 million, a new goliath is coming that’s sure to claim the top spot with ease. Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in theaters this weekend, and after the 209 live-action Lion King film earned more than $1.6 billion, including a $191 million opening, it’s a safe bet that The Lion King will be on top this weekend at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 likely won’t meet the same highs as Mufasa, but it will certainly be in the mix with other contenders for the #2 spot.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

