Moana 2 has now been playing in theaters for well over a month, and after opening to record-breaking numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday, Disney’s animated sequel has continued its dominance and pushed past yet another major global box office milestone. After a solid Wednesday, January 8 that saw Moana 2 earn just over $600,000, the film’s current domestic total now sits at $427 million. Pair this with $532 million from foreign markets, and Moana 2 has safely crossed the $960 million threshold globally, one of only four films to do so last year. Once Moana 2 adds another $10 million to its worldwide total, it will move past Despicable Me 4 to become the third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 globally, trailing only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Moana 2 hauled in a gargantuan $139 million during its first weekend in theaters, which paired with around $80-90 million over the Thanksgiving holiday to bring its domestic haul to $225 million after its first five days in theaters. If Moana 2 had left theaters on the spot after this, it would have been the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically in only a few days. However, the film has yet to stop earning big and is currently the #4 movie at the 2024 domestic box office, falling behind the $457 million-earning Wicked, which has earned significantly less than Moana 2 internationally. Over in foreign markets, Moana 2 is also the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, still needing another $80 million roughly to pass Despicable Me 4, but moving past Dune: Part Two more than $100 million ago to reach the top five.

How Much Did ‘Moana 2’ Earn This Weekend?

During its sixth full weekend in theaters, Moana 2 maintained a top-five spot at the box office by earning $12 million, finishing $3 million ahead of Wicked and only $1 million behind Nosferatu. The film has yet to fall outside the top five at the box office over any full weekend despite landing in #6 on several days during the week, but with the arrival of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera this week, Gerard Butler may be getting ready to push Moana 2 and other films nearing the end of their runs like Wicked further down the box office list.

Moana 2 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Moana 2 Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean. Director David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Dana Ledoux Miller , Jared Bush , Jason Hand , Ron Clements , John Musker Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Release Date November 27, 2024 Expand

FIND TICKETS