Moana 2 has now been playing in theaters for well over a month, and after opening to record-breaking numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday, Disney’s animated sequel has continued its dominance and pushed past yet another major global box office milestone. After a solid Wednesday, January 8 that saw Moana 2 earn just over $600,000, the film’s current domestic total now sits at $427 million. Pair this with $532 million from foreign markets, and Moana 2 has safely crossed the $960 million threshold globally, one of only four films to do so last year. Once Moana 2 adds another $10 million to its worldwide total, it will move past Despicable Me 4 to become the third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 globally, trailing only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Moana 2 hauled in a gargantuan $139 million during its first weekend in theaters, which paired with around $80-90 million over the Thanksgiving holiday to bring its domestic haul to $225 million after its first five days in theaters. If Moana 2 had left theaters on the spot after this, it would have been the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically in only a few days. However, the film has yet to stop earning big and is currently the #4 movie at the 2024 domestic box office, falling behind the $457 million-earning Wicked, which has earned significantly less than Moana 2 internationally. Over in foreign markets, Moana 2 is also the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, still needing another $80 million roughly to pass Despicable Me 4, but moving past Dune: Part Two more than $100 million ago to reach the top five.

How Much Did ‘Moana 2’ Earn This Weekend?

During its sixth full weekend in theaters, Moana 2 maintained a top-five spot at the box office by earning $12 million, finishing $3 million ahead of Wicked and only $1 million behind Nosferatu. The film has yet to fall outside the top five at the box office over any full weekend despite landing in #6 on several days during the week, but with the arrival of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera this week, Gerard Butler may be getting ready to push Moana 2 and other films nearing the end of their runs like Wicked further down the box office list.

Moana 2 is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

