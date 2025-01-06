Moana 2 has helped Disney to close 2023 with a band, the sequel to 2016’s animated film has won hearts the world over during this holiday season. Co-directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the movie has garnered praise from critics and the audience alike, and the expectations of a third movie have already buzzed fandom. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Miller addressed the sequel's possibility.
“I think that the fact that so many people have come out to see this movie means that there's a lot of love for Moana,” the director said of the latest film’s success. Moana 2 takes forward the story of its titular heroin, providing ample laughs, dancing, and singing. The movie has grossed over $960 million at the box office while making and breaking several milestones and bagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. Given the success of the film, Disney should waste no time in greenlighting Moana 3, however, Miller notes,
In a year and a half I have another film coming out, it's the live-action Moana, so there's a lot of Moana love to go around. And who knows what else is next.
Given Miller’s comments, the possibility of a third movie in the franchise seems likely, nonetheless, the currently filming, live-action feature has to be the studios’ priority given its July 2026, release date. Meanwhile, Moana 2 is doing exceptionally well garnering a 61 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits as highly as 86 percent.
What Do We Know About Live-Action ‘Moana’?
Disney has a penchant for converting its animated hits into live-action movies, and it usually works well for the studio. While most details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, like its animated predecessor, the live-action film will also celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders. Seems like Moana’s journey of self-discovery will keep entertaining the fans as did her newfound friendship with exiled demigod, Maui.
Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the animated feature, will return for the live-action. Also, a producer on the movie, he previously revealed, “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”
Moana 2 is in theatres now. Live-action Moana will debut on July 10, 2026.
Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean.
