Moana 2 has helped Disney to close 2023 with a band, the sequel to 2016’s animated film has won hearts the world over during this holiday season. Co-directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the movie has garnered praise from critics and the audience alike, and the expectations of a third movie have already buzzed fandom. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Miller addressed the sequel's possibility.

“I think that the fact that so many people have come out to see this movie means that there's a lot of love for Moana,” the director said of the latest film’s success. Moana 2 takes forward the story of its titular heroin, providing ample laughs, dancing, and singing. The movie has grossed over $960 million at the box office while making and breaking several milestones and bagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. Given the success of the film, Disney should waste no time in greenlighting Moana 3, however, Miller notes,

In a year and a half I have another film coming out, it's the live-action Moana, so there's a lot of Moana love to go around. And who knows what else is next.

Given Miller’s comments, the possibility of a third movie in the franchise seems likely, nonetheless, the currently filming, live-action feature has to be the studios’ priority given its July 2026, release date. Meanwhile, Moana 2 is doing exceptionally well garnering a 61 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits as highly as 86 percent.

What Do We Know About Live-Action ‘Moana’?

Disney has a penchant for converting its animated hits into live-action movies, and it usually works well for the studio. While most details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, like its animated predecessor, the live-action film will also celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders. Seems like Moana’s journey of self-discovery will keep entertaining the fans as did her newfound friendship with exiled demigod, Maui.

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the animated feature, will return for the live-action. Also, a producer on the movie, he previously revealed, “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Moana 2 is in theatres now. Live-action Moana will debut on July 10, 2026.