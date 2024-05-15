The Big Picture Bob Iger teases more Moana-themed attractions in Disney Parks, but details are still under wraps.

Moana's box office success and critical acclaim make it a prime investment for Disney.

Moana is also getting a live-action adaptation and an animated sequel, with the original cast returning in various capacities.

Moana has been in the news lately due to its upcoming live-action adaptation. But it's not just a movie on the horizon for this Disney Princess, as CEO Bob Iger teased more Moana-themed attractions in Disney Parks. Speaking at Disney's Upfront presentation (via ComicBook) Iger said, "We're starting to lean into investment in Moana in the parks." Further details on the attractions have not yet been revealed.

It would make sense why The Walt Disney Company would like to invest in this future attraction. When Moana came out in 2016, it generated over $643 million at the worldwide box office. The film was praised by fans and critics alike, receiving an average critic score of 95% and an audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Aside from its box office performance, Moana received two nominations for the Academy Award for "Best Animated Feature" and "Best Original Song."

Last year, Disney announced that Moana would be getting the live-action treatment, with Dwayne Johnson announcing the news in April 2023, confirming that he will be reprising his role as Maui. The live-action adaptation has its eyes set on Hamilton's Thomas Kail, to direct the project, and has a scheduled release date of 2025. Aside from a live-action adaptation, an animated sequel is also in the works, with Johnson sharing behind-the-scenes images from the film's production. While Auli'i Cravalho won't be reprising her role in the live-action adaptation, it was confirmed that she will return for the film's sequel, which's scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

Disney's investments in the Disneyland parks

Image via Disney+

The Walt Disney Company has made numerous announcements about its future plans for its theme parks. In 2023, the company announced plans to make a $1 billion investment and build attractions based on its other IPs, such as Indiana Jones and Encanto. Earlier this year, Moana: Journey of Water opened in EPCOT, and from the sound of it, that's just the beginning of Disney's theme park plans for the beloved princess.

Moana is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon Studio Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Watch on Disney+