Moana's recent sequel has brought the ocean-adventuring not-princess back to everyone's mind. After her musical adventure in 2016, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) became the first Polynesian princess in the Disney Princess franchise, though the character would deny her royal status. Still, as fans look back on her story, they may find a parallel between Moana and an earlier Disney film also written by John Musker and Ron Clements: The Little Mermaid. The 1989 Disney classic about a mermaid princess longing to be human was instrumental in bringing the animation company into what is now called the Disney Renaissance. Even 35 years after its release, The Little Mermaid is widely popular and recently received the live-action remake treatment.

The two stories have their differences. The Little Mermaid has a clear villain in Ursula (Pat Carroll) and a love interest, while Moana has Maui (Dwayne Johnson) as a demigod ally and a dangerous quest to save her people. However, they share an undeniable connection, as Ariel (Jodi Benson) and Moana are the only Disney Princesses with a connection to the ocean, but it goes deeper than that. Moana and The Little Mermaid share many of the same story beats, making them more alike than they initially seem.

'Moana' and 'The Little Mermaid' Tell Similar Stories

Close

The Little Mermaid is based on a fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, which provides the basic storyline. On the other hand, Moana is mostly original, incorporating elements of Polynesian mythology but not adapting any one story. Yet, no story is entirely new, and Moana, in many ways, is reminiscent of The Little Mermaid. Both feature a young woman looking for more, which is, admittedly, a fairly common concept for Disney's Princess films. But these two are even closer than that, as Ariel and Moana both want to venture outside the safety of their society, but have a father trying to hold them back. King Triton (Kenneth Mars) and Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison) both have reasons to be concerned — Triton about the human world, and Tui about the dangers of sailing, but in both cases, their headstrong daughters refuse to listen.

Ariel and Moana also have powerful "I want" songs with "Part of Your World" and "How Far I'll Go" as the respective heroines imagine their lives if they were allowed to follow their dreams. Beyond those songs, the soundtrack is a highlight for both films, and both kick-started the Disney careers of their composers. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote many of Disney's best songs in the '90s, and Menken still composes for the company. And since Moana, Lin Manuel Miranda has worked with Disney on several projects (including working with Menken on the live-action The Little Mermaid).

Initially, these films were more similar, with Heihei (Alan Tudyk) serving as a "watchdog" for Moana's father during her adventure, in a role similar to that of Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright). Of course, the sidekick character underwent major changes and ended up being largely comic relief. Yet one similarity remains: Heihei and Sebastian join their respective princesses on their journey, while Pua and Flounder (Jason Marin) remain behind. While some similarities may be coincidental or part of the genre, The Little Mermaid and Moana's stories share more than most, especially considering they are both set around the ocean.

'Moana' and 'The Little Mermaid' Are Also Opposites

Image via Disney

Despite their clear similarities, Moana and The Little Mermaid are, oddly, also opposite. While Ariel wants to escape the water and see the human world, Moana longs to leave her village and explore the ocean. In this way, they reverse each other's story. Meanwhile, Moana received a theatrical sequel, while The Little Mermaid received two direct-to-video sequels, with somewhat less effort put into them. These stories take the characters in drastically different directions, with The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea jumping to Ariel's adulthood and introducing her daughter, while Moana 2 shows a new adventure for Moana herself.

No matter how similar the two original stories may be, there are enough unique elements that Moana doesn't feel like a rehash of the old story. Moana does not go looking for love but to save her village. She also gets the help of Maui and learns to be a way-finder, reintroducing voyaging to her people, while The Little Mermaid has a love story between Ariel and Eric. Unlike Moana's twist, The Little Mermaid has a clear villain as Ursula tries to use Ariel's dreams against Triton. Though a quick summary of these two movies may be eerily similar, each brings something different to the table, justifying them both being a part of the Disney Princess franchise.

Moana and The Little Mermaid are streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+