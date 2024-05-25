The Big Picture Dwayne Johnson teases fans with behind-the-scenes recording of "You're Welcome" for upcoming Moana live-action adaptation.

Johnson showcases vocal talent as Maui, belting out catchy tune originally written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Excitement builds as Johnson reprises role in Moana 2, set to release theatrically this holiday season.

Dwayne Johnson is back in the recording studio, and he's bringing a wave of excitement with him. The superstar recently posted a video on social media, capturing a behind-the-scenes moment of him recording new lyrics for "You're Welcome," the beloved song from Disney's Moana. Johnson, who will reprise his role as Maui in the upcoming live-action adaptationgave fans a sneak peek of his vocal prowess and a hint of what's to come. In the video, Johnson can be seen getting warmed up and then belting out the catchy tune, which was originally written by the acclaimed Lin-Manuel Miranda. Johnson will also reprise his role as his animated counterpart in Moana 2, which releases theatrically this holiday season.

The clip not only showcases Johnson's ability to easily slip back into the role of the demigod, but also offers a glimpse into the dedication and enthusiasm he's bringing to the project as one would expect. The Final Boss also mentioned that production for the live-action Moana is set to begin this fall, adding another layer of anticipation for fans eagerly awaiting the film. The live-action adaptation of Moana has been highly anticipated since it was first announced. The original animated film, released in 2016, was a massive hit, praised for its stunning animation, compelling story, and unforgettable music.

Johnson's portrayal of Maui, the larger-than-life demigod with a heart of gold, was a standout performance that endeared him to audiences of all ages. The actor's genuine connection with his audience and his passion for the role of Maui shine through in the video, promising a live-action adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the original while offering something new and exciting.

Who Else is Involved in the Live Action 'Moana'?

While Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui, the live-action version of Moana will not see Auliʻi Cravalho returning as the voice of the title character. Cravalho has stated she will not be playing Moana, but she be an executive producer. Johnson will also step into a production role, alongside his long-term producing partners at Seven Bucks Productions, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

The project also brings bck Jared Bush, the screenwriter behind the original film, who will co-write the screenplay with Dana Ledoux Miller. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda is onboard to make some more contributions to the revival of some of the movie's most memorable songs. Thomas Kail, best known for his Tony Award-winning direction of Broadway’s Hamilton, will captain the ship as a director.

There is currently no release date for the live-action Moana remake. Watch Johnson's video above and stream the original movie on Disney+.

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon Studio Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Tagline The ocean is calling Website http://movies.disney.com/moana

