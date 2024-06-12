The Big Picture Live-action Moana has found its cast: Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams as Sina.

Rena Owen to play Gramma Tala, Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in Disney's highly anticipated adaptation.

Moana tells the story of a princess on a quest to save her island with the help of Maui, the trickster demi-god.

How far she'll go. Disney's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Moana has cast Catherine Laga‘aia as the adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission to save her people. The 17-year-old Sydney native is set to bring the beloved character to life, capturing the spirit of Moana's courage and determination. Laga'aia's casting is one of just a number of key roles which have been announced this afternoon. John Tui, an Auckland native, will play Moana’s steadfast father, Chief Tui, while Frankie Adams, known for her roles in The Expanse and hailing from Samoa, takes on the role of Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina. Rena Owen, a seasoned actress from New Zealand's Bay of Islands, has been cast as the revered Gramma Tala and, of course, Dwayne Johnson returns as the Demigod, Maui.

"I'm really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites," Laga‘aia shared. "My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."

Directed by Thomas Kail, renowned for his work on Hamilton and Grease Live, the film is shooting to be a vibrant and colorful reimagining of the 2016 animated classic. "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie, and John through this casting process," Kail said. "I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne—actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

What Is 'Moana' About?

Moana tells the story of Moana Waialiki, the adventurous daughter of the chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Chosen by the ocean to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, an island goddess, Moana embarks on a daring journey to save her island from environmental catastrophe. Along the way, she teams up with the charismatic demigod Maui, learns about her ancestors' voyaging traditions, and discovers her true identity and destiny. The film celebrates themes of self-discovery, environmental stewardship, and cultural heritage, showcasing the rich traditions of the Pacific Islands.

The production is set to begin filming this summer, with a theatrical release slated for July 10, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the status of Moana.

Moana sails into theaters on July 10, 2026.

