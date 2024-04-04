The Big Picture Disney's live-action Moana remake is on the way, with Dwayne Johnson confirming he will be back as Maui sooner than anticipated.

The animated sequel to Moana will still be released this holiday season, while the live-action adaptation will begin filming later this year.

No release date has been announced for the live-action Moana, but the original movie is currently streaming on Disney+.

Make way for Moana. The upcoming live-action remake of the 2016 animated classic from Disney is being fast-tracked, if comments from one of its stars is true. Dwayne Johnson has taken a break from being the biggest villain on television over the past few months to confirm that he would be back as Maui sooner than anticipated. Responding on Instagram to a fan enquiring about whether the upcoming Moana project would be a sequel or a live action remake, 'The Final Boss' confirmed to the fan that the animated sequel would still be releasing this holiday season, but also confirmed that the team at Disney would be filming the live action adaptation of Moana later this year.

Last spring, Disney shared the news of a planned remake for Moana, with Johnson confirmed to return as Maui, the very large and very cocky god of wind and sea. Thomas Kail, renowned for his Tony Award-winning direction of Broadway’s Hamilton, was brought on board to help steer the project across potentially stormy seas. Kail earned a Tony for his directorial efforts on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights in 2008, which paved his way to Broadway success, notably with Hamilton, which secured 11 Tony Awards. Although Moana will be Kail’s first venture into directing a feature film, his experience in the industry is extensive. He has directed Grease: Live, several episodes of FX’s Fosse/Verdon, and the filmed stage production of Hamilton for Disney+ in 2020, showcasing his ability to bridge the worlds of musicals and film in a highly effective manner.

Who Is Returning for 'Moana's Live-Action Remake?

While Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui, the live-action version of Moana will not see Auliʻi Cravalho returning as the voice of the title character. Cravalho has stated she will not be playing Moana, but she will take on the role of an executive producer for the film. Johnson will also step into a production role, collaborating with his long-term producing partners at Seven Bucks Productions, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The project welcomes back Jared Bush, the screenwriter behind the original film, who will co-write the screenplay with Dana Ledoux Miller. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda is onboard to make some more contributions to the revival of some of the movie's most memorable songs.

Moana is set to open in theaters on June 27, 2025, while the animated sequel releases this November. The original movie is streaming now on Disney+.

Moana Release Date November 23, 2016 Director Ron Clements , Don Hall , John Musker , Chris Williams Cast Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Jemaine Clement , Nicole Scherzinger Runtime 103 Main Genre Animation Writers Jared Bush , Ron Clements , John Musker , Chris Williams , Don Hall , Pamela Ribon Studio Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Tagline The ocean is calling Website http://movies.disney.com/moana

