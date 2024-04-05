The Big Picture Disney has delayed the live-action Moana remake to July 10, 2026, giving more room for the animated sequel Moana 2 in November 2025.

The remake, directed by Thomas Kail, will stick closely to the original story and feature Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

Auli'i Cravalho will not voice Moana in the live-action remake, but will return for Moana 2 alongside Johnson on a new adventure.

Disney has opened up the floodgates regarding release date announcements for its biggest upcoming features. While The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Tron: Ares all got positive updates from the House of Mouse, the live-action Moana remake is being swept further away from theaters. The film, which will feature Dwayne Johnson reprising his animated role as Maui, is now set to sail onto the big screen on July 10, 2026, over a year after it was initially set to release.

News of the major delay comes shortly after Johnson confirmed that filming on the remake will get underway at some point later this year. Set to be directed by Tony Award-winning Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail, it's expected to adhere closely to the animated original's story with an emphasis on the culture and traditions of Pacific Islanders. It follows the adventurous teen Moana who takes to the seas to save her people on a journey that brings her into contact with the cocky demi-god Maui and helps her uncover her own identity. With his guidance, she braves monsters and treacherous seas to become a master way-finder all her own.

Kail makes his feature directorial debut with Moana, though he'll have plenty of returning faces around him for the remake. In addition to Johnson, the original's screenwriter Jared Bush will team up with Dana Ledoux Miller to pen the screenplay while Lin-Manuel Miranda will be back to revitalize his old tracks while potentially writing new material if previous live-action remakes are any indication. One thing that's still in limbo for the film, however, is the cast. Auli'i Cravalho will not give voice to Moana in live-action, and we're still waiting to see who will step into her shoes in live-action.

The Live-Action 'Moana' Delay Clears the Runway for 'Moana 2'

One advantage to pushing the Moana remake back a year is that it gives more breathing room to Moana 2, which will make a splash when it arrives in theaters on November 27. Though Cravalho won't be setting sail with Johnson in the remake, she will reprise her role for the animated sequel which sees them encounter a host of new colorful characters on an entirely new adventure. Moana will follow the call of her wayfinding ancestors into long-lost waters deep in the far seas of Oceania. There's no word yet on who will join Cravalho and Johnson in the sequel from writer-director David G. Derrick Jr., but we'll likely learn more throughout the year with more trailers and teasers as Disney prepares for a big year with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon.

Disney's live-action Moana remake now arrives in theaters on July 10, 2026. The original is streaming now on Disney+. Visit our full guide here for more information on the film and stay tuned here at Collider as further updates come out.

