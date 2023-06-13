Disney has added the live-action Moana film to its slate, among a host of changes and additions to their theatrical roster. The decision comes as some features halted production due to the Writers Guild of America’s strike as well as the need to focus on post-production and visual effects of its upcoming features.

The previous slot reserved for an untitled movie for July 2, 2025, will now be filled by the live-action Moana film and has moved to June 27, 2025. Earlier this year during Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast, Dwayne Johnson confirmed the project along with him reprising the role. At the time the actor made it clear that the project is in "very early in the process" with much to be done until we can sail the seas once again.

What to Expect From the Live-Action Moana

The animated feature followed its titular character Moana, an adventurous teen and daughter of the chief, who after being chosen by the ocean goes on a voyage in an attempt to save her people. There she meets once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder, all while determining her own identity and place in the world in the process.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Moana' Live-Action Remake: Everything We Know So Far

The movie featured an ensemble cast including Johnson, Auliʻi Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jermaine Clement, Nicolle Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. With its groovy numbers and strong performances the movie became an instant hit among fans while details about the upcoming feature are scarce, Johnson’s announcement it was pretty clear that the feature will focus on all the aspects that made the animated feature so special. And while Cravalho will not be returning to the title role, the star of the original will be returning to the film as a producer. After the success of the live-action The Little Mermaid, it’ll be interesting to see how Disney brings the movie to big screen.

Currently, no further details about the project are revealed. Moana arrives in theatres on June 27, 2025. You can check out the trailer for the animated movie below: