Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, Sasha Colby, has declared her interest, via an interview with Entertainment Weekly, in appearing in the upcoming live-action Moana. In June 2024, it was officially confirmed that a live-action version of the already iconic animated movie would be on its way in July 2026, with production kicking off this summer, according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. For Colby, a move into movies has always been the dream, and to represent her Polynesian culture on a global stage has always been a major catalyst.

That dream looks like it could soon be a reality, with Colby having already set the wheels in motion by discussing the potential for her to appear in the Moana live-action with the relevant authorities. Colby said, "I'd love to be in anything of that caliber representing my culture. I got to meet the producers and Auli'i Cravalho, who's the voice of Moana, and she's actually an executive producer for the live-action and Moana 2," before going on to say, "Being able to work with them would be amazing to be part of it. Hopefully. We'll see!"

Who Has Already Been Cast in the Live-Action 'Moana'?

Although Colby's name is not yet attached to the project, and despite the many social media cries for it to be, there are several famous faces that are confirmed to appear in the live-action Moana. The biggest name already announced is that of Johnson, whose iconic performance as Maui in the 2016 original proved to many that his range could stretch into all manner of projects, including those requiring a singing voice. Johnson's return already guarantees millions in ticket sales, with his star power alone proving enough to drive any movie to success.

Alongside Johnson are the likes of Frankie Adams as Sina, John Tui as Chief Tui, Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, and most importantly, Catherine Laga'aia as the titular Moana. For Colby, to be among such a proud Polynesian cast would be a dream come true. In her Entertainment Weekly interview, Colby said, "They're definitely wanting to make it as Polynesian and Pacific as possible. It would be a dream to be able to be in such a big caliber movie that represents my Polynesian culture." Whether Colby does indeed become a member of the cast is yet to be seen, but the excitement through representation in this live-action Moana should be, and is, great.

Drag Race winner Sasha Colby has spoken about appearing in the live-action Moana. You can watch the original 2016 version right now on Disney+.

