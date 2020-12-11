See the line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me.

Some of your favorite Disney Princesses are coming back (to Disney+). As announced in the Disney Investor Day presentation, the story of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog will continue in 2022 with Tiana. While no other details were provided, we hope that the film will be traditionally animated, just like the feature (with Walt Disney Animation Studios producing). Additionally, there will be a new series based on Moana, coming in 2023. Again, details are scarce, but since the original movie is an out-and-out masterpiece, we cannot wait to see what they do with the series. Moana will be out in 2023.

