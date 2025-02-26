David Arquette (Scream) and Jeremy Luke (Mob City) are as crooked as they come in Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Mob Cops. Based on the true story that nearly tore the New York City Police Department from seam to seam, the movie centers around a rift within the fold after its corruption is dragged into the light. The title is the latest pulse-pounding thriller to come from filmmaker and actor, Danny A. Abeckaser, who also stars in the film alongside Arquette, Luke, Kevin Connolly (Entourage), Joseph Russo (The Offer), and more.

Throwing audiences into the underbelly of corrupt cops and organized crime, the opening moments of our exclusive look at the Mob Cops trailer see a hit going down on the streets of New York City. Aside from the actual murder, there’s one glaring issue about this explosive moment — the trigger is being pulled by a New York City Police Department detective. And, while Sammy (Arquette) and Leo (Luke) might be living the high life now, as they commune with the mobsters of the city, the rest of the teaser reveals just how hard it’s going to come back to bite them. The lines of morality quickly begin to blur for both men, especially when copious amounts of cash come into play, but with the entire city breathing down their backs, it’s only a matter of time before they’re found out, or worse — dead.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Mob Cops’

Filling out the ensemble cast of Mob Cops is a lineup that includes Graham Sibley (Boston Public), Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries), Bo Dietl (The Wolf of Wall Street), Montana Tucker (Holiday Twist), Leila Ben Khalifa (Maskoun), Darren Weiss (Miranda’s Victim), Christian Paciello, Lorenzo Antonucci (Paradise City), Jeffrey Vincent (High Desert), Lynn Adriana Freedman (Gone Girl), Kyle Stefanski (First We Take Brooklyn), and more. The movie serves as a reunion between the director and many of its actors, as well as its writer, Kosta Kondilopoulos, with the pair previously teaming up on I Love Us, Inside Man and The Engineer. Mob Cops sees Abeckaser returning to his roots in the crime thriller genre, after taking a step away from tales about New York’s finest and most infamous to focus on the true and remarkable WWII-centered story, Bardejov, last year.

You can check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Mob Cops above and see it in theaters or find it on demand and digital on April 25.