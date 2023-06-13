John Travolta is a good cop just trying to help out his community in Collider’s exclusive first look at the official trailer for Mob Land. Directed by Nicholas Maggio, the crime thriller focuses on a small country town that’s been torn apart by the drug trade and the ruthless kingpins at the top.

Diving right into the action, the trailer opens on two men in the middle of a heist. Concealing their faces with red balaclavas, the duo, who we come to learn are brothers-in-law Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez, Evil Dead) and Trey (Kevin Dillon, Entourage), storm into a building with their shotguns ready for a firefight. The robbery takes a sharp turn for the worse as, after securing the cash, the relatives find themselves in a gun battle, with two opponents dead by the time the smoke clears. This pulse-pounding opener sets the stage for the rest of the film as we then meet Travolta’s local sheriff who’s working to hold his town together and get a handle on the blood-spill of the drug trade. Of course, Trey and Shelby’s actions won’t go unnoticed by the mafia boss as they find themselves - and their families - caught in the crosshairs of vengeance and greed.

Along with the trailer, Collider is also breaking an exclusive poster that perfectly encapsulates Travolta’s dedicated lawman. With a gun in his hand, a pose we’ve seen him make plenty of times before in titles like Pulp Fiction, Gotti, and I Am Wrath, Travolta looks ready to kick down a door and serve up some justice. With a cowboy hat on, the words “Crime” and “Family” are off to the side of his character, pointing to the movie’s two clashing themes.

Image via Saban Films

Who Else is in Mob Land?

Along with Dillon, Fernandez, and Travolta, the twisted crime flick also stars Stephen Dorff (Blade) as the mafioso out for revenge and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) as Shelby’s wife who finds herself and her daughter unfairly used as leverage in the bloody standoff. In the past, we’ve seen many of these stars light up the action genre with Travolta having a knack for playing law enforcement officials in movies like Face/Off and From Paris with Love. Likewise, Dorff has appeared in crime dramas such as Public Enemies, The Iceman, and the third season of HBO’s hit series True Detective, while Dillon is well known for appearing in one of the most celebrated action features of all-time, Platoon.

You can immerse yourself in the chaos by checking out the official trailer and poster below. As of right now, no release window has been set for Mob Land, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.