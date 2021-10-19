Over the past few weeks, the official Mob Psycho 100 Twitter account has been teasing something big, building up a counter that started with 1%. Finally, the Twitter account reached 100% today, just in time for Warner Bros. Japan and anime studio BONES to unveil a new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season.

Mob Psycho 100 celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year, with fans and creatives sharing their memories about the series. Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou's tweet sparked theories that a third season would be arriving soon, rather than later. While the conclusion of the second season of the anime did not fully follow the manga, many people felt like the story had been neatly wrapped up—which makes the season three announcement very exciting. The Mob Psycho 100 manga wrapped up its run in 2018 and with no new material since then, the anime might have the opportunity to continue the story in a new direction.

During the Mob Psycho 100's first season, director Yuzuru Tachikawa spoke to Crunchyroll about the adaptation,

"The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don’t think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like. But, while I was fretting over how I’d approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas."

The third season of the anime does offer a few shake-ups, with Yuzuru Tachikawa moving into an executive director role as Takahiro Hasui steps in to direct the new season. The rest of the creative team remains the same, with character designer Yoshimichi Kameda returning, alongside Hiroshi Seko for sound composition, Kazuhiro Wakabayashi as sound director, and Kenji Kawai as music composer. Voice actors Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakuri, Akio Ohtsuka, Miyu Irino, and Yoshitsugu Matuoka are all set to return to the roles that they originated.

Check out the teaser video and the visuals for the third season:

