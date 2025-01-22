Mob Wives alum Natalie DiDonato has been reported missing! The former reality TV star who appeared on Mob Wives Season 5 failed to catch two separate flights back home to Florida from Las Vegas. Her mother recalled the last time she spoke to her daughter a week ago and hadn’t heard from her since.

On January 21, 2025, TMZ exclusively reported that Natalie DiDonato had been reported missing. The reality TV star’s mother, Denise Fuoco, detailed that she’d spoken with her daughter on FaceTime the previous week, and DiDonato had rushed off the phone without specifying the reason for hanging up abruptly. Fuoco shared that she wasn’t sure if her daughter was with anyone during the call but recalled that she seemed “nervous” and “distressed.” The phone call had left Natalie DiDonato’s mother growing concerned for her daughter’s well-being, so she attempted to call her several times. However, the Mob Wives star’s phone had stopped working by that time.

After failing to foster communication with her daughter after multiple attempts, Denise Fuoco informed the Philadelphia Police – where she believed her daughter had been. Later, Fuoco was told by a friend of DiDonato that the latter was actually in Vegas and claimed that she had reached out to him for financial assistance in getting back home to Florida. The friend also revealed that he had purchased a ticket for the reality TV star and subsequently reported that she was missing in Las Vegas when she missed her flight. Fuoco revealed that the friend was the last known person to have been in contact with Natalie DiDonato. The reality TV star’s mother also explained that her daughter had been quite “distant” in the past month.

‘RHOSLC’ Star Receives Letters From ‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano in Prison

Speaking of Mob Wives, Renee Graziano has been sending letters to a Bravolebritty who is currently serving time! The VH1 star has been providing advice to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, who is behind bars.

Chris Giovanni, who reps both reality TV stars, exclusively told TMZ on December 22, 2024, that the Mob Wives star sent Shah several letters in prison. The platform even got its hands on a copy of one of the more recent letters in which Graziano sent her love and well wishes to the RHOSLC star. The Mob Wives star shared words of comfort and upliftment while taking a moment to say how God is looking out for Shah, who converted from Mormonism to Islam in the following words:

“You are by far doing what is right and Allah sees that so f**k whatever everyone else thinks.”

Giovanni revealed that the RHOSLC star loves receiving letters from Graziano and appreciates the Mob Wives star’s support. Shah has been locked up at FPC Bryan in Texas since February 2023, when she pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and started serving her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

