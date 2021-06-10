Rejoice, mecha fans! We just got a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, and it reveals it will be released on Netflix, after multiple delays due to the pandemic.

Gundam: Hathaway is a sequel to the classic Gundam movies of the 1980s, more specifically, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack. The film is actually the first in an upcoming trilogy, each set to cover one of the three novels in the Hathaway's Flash trilogy. But what makes Hathaway even more special and unique as a Gundam movie is that original creator Yoshiyuki Tomino returned to write the script for the film.

Gundam: Hathaway takes place twelve years after the events of Gundam: Char's Counterattack, and it follows Hathaway Noa's attempts to stop the increasingly powerful Earth Federation as part of a terrorist organization named Mafty. The trailer has everything you'd want out of a Gundam trailer, with stunning mecha action, great animation, and tons of politics.

The film has been delayed three times due to the pandemic and the state of emergency in Japan, with the last release date being slated for tomorrow, June 11. It is unclear when Netflix will release Gundam: Hathaway, and whether it will release it simultaneously around the world, or if it will give it the usual "Netflix jail" treatment and not release it until several months after its initial Japanese release.

It seems Netflix is fully in the Gundam business, and fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future. The streamer also has a live-action Gundam movie currently in development, with Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing and Y: The Last Man's Brian K. Vaughn writing the script.

While we don't have more details about Gundam: Hathaway, we will be sure to let you know as more information arrives. Watch the trailer below:

