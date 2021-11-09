Sunrise and Legendary Pictures revealed the first concept art for their upcoming Gundam live-action film during the Netflix Festival Japan 2021. Helmed by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the live-action movie will come exclusively to Netflix, although the streaming platform revealed no release date yet.

The concept art show one of the mecha robots for which the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is known. The giant mecha is standing in the middle of a city street, with building towering all around it. However, the whole scene is engulfed by fire, which could be the result of some epic battle taking place in some metropolis. We know it’s not much, but considering that Legendary did a fantastic job producing the visually stunning mechas of the Pacific Rim franchise, the concept art is enough to make us very excited.

Vogt-Roberts is set to direct the Gundam live-action film from a script by comic book author Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Saga). The movie is produced by Legendary’s vice-chair Mary Parent, Legendary's Cale Boyter (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Dune), and Sunrise's Naohiroshi Ogata. Vogt-Roberts and Vaughan serve as executive producers, together with Makoto Asanuma.

Image via Sunrise/Legendary

RELATED:‌ A New 'Mobile Suit Gundam' TV Show Is Coming in 2022

Yoshiyuki Tomino's original Mobile Suit Gundam anime series was first released in 1979. The series helped define the “real robot” genre, a term used to describe Japanese movies, series, manga, and games featuring giant mechas in combat. However, the franchise became famous not only for the spectacular robot fights, a somewhat new idea in the 1980s, but for how it discusses the meaning of war, colonialism, and the complex relation between factions with different political values.

As much as we all love to watch giant robots punching each other, the political discussion at the center of the Mobile Suit Gundam is what allowed it to resonate with people all around the world, turning it into a worldwide success. In the four decades since the Mobile Suit Gundam original anime premiere, the franchise has already released more than 50 TV series, films, and OVAs, as well as manga, novels, and video games. The Gundam franchise is also known for the Gunpla, a line of model kits depicting the vehicles and characters of the fictional Gundam multiverse.

The release of concept art shows that the Gundam live-action project is gaining traction, as Sunrise and Legendary try to find the proper art style before production starts. Now, it shouldn’t take long for us to learn more about the project and how exactly it intends to use the Gundam multiverse. As news of the Gundam live-action film arises, you can expect to read all about the project here at Collider.

'Mobile Suit Gundam' Original Trilogy Will Stream for the First Time on Netflix The hugely influential trilogy will be streaming for the first time.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email