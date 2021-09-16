It'll be the first new series in the franchise since 2015's 'Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.'

During the Dai 2-kai Gundam Conference on September 15, the studio Sunrise revealed that they will be producing a new Gundam anime series. It will be titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo), and will be the first new series in the Gundam franchise since 2015's Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Following the announcement, Sunrise launched a website for the new show and revealed a logo for it, but we will have to wait until a later date to get more information about the anime, such as any details about the story. Bandai Namco Entertainment's Chief Gundam Officer Koji Fujiwara spoke about the many announcements at the conference, stating that they are "aiming to create a work that even you generations will support" and "making bigger developments than ever before." So we may be seeing even more announcements relating to the Gundam franchise in the future.

The last Gundam anime in the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, premiered in October 2015, and lasted for two seasons. The second season aired in October 2016, and both seasons ran for 25 episodes.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will be the first Gundam anime in seven years, and will be the fifteenth show in the franchise. While we don't have any details on what the anime will be about, Fujiwara has hopes that younger audiences will enjoy the story it will tell.

We will have to wait for more announcements to see what kind of mechs they will create for this new show, and what inspiration they will take from the other shows in the franchise to develop its characters and story. While there is no exact release date, it is set to air on television sometime in 2022.

