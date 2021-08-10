Morbius might not be the only villain of the movie...

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa might have spoiled the appearance of another Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ villain: Tom Hardy’s Venom. During an interview for Swedish outlet Moviezine (translated by The Direct), the director talked about the experience of shooting a Hollywood film, revealing that some of the bigger Hollywood names remind him he’s no longer in Sweden. Among those names, there is Tom Hardy.

While talking about Morbius’ production, Espinosa said that "it usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself. When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production.” However, the director added that the difference comes from the casting, since “when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting." While Keaton was shown in Morbius's first trailer, there was no indication of Hardy as part of the production, which might tease Sony’s plan of building an interconnected movie universe is indeed moving forward.

Since Keaton’s cameo in Morbius trailer, fans have been wondering if the Vulture would be part of the movie, which would indicate the SPUMC and the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be connected in the future. Keaton played the Vulture in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is set to reprise his role on the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So far, Sony and Disney left their superhero movies in separate universes, but as the MCU jumpstarted the Multiverse in Loki, anything became possible. If Hardy’s Venom and Keaton’s Vulture are indeed part of Morbius, we might be soon seeing these villain crossovers with other Marvel franchises in theaters.

Things might get clearer when No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, villains from previous interactions of the Web Crawler. There are also rumors saying Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might show up as Spider-Man Variants, which means the MCU might become even more tangled in Sony’s web of characters.

Morbius is slated for January 28, 2022. Hardy’s Eddie Brock will come back to theaters on September 24, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

