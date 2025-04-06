This former 007 came in with a bang in the first episode of the Guy Ritchie-executive produced thriller drama MobLand, didn't he? As Conrad Harrigan, the head of a powerful London crime family, veteran actor Pierce Brosnan is diabolical on several levels, all terrifying. In the opening sequence, we are introduced to just how cold Conrad is as he calmly gives Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) the order to slaughter two warring families in the basement of a restaurant. But Brosnan's performance is disturbing because of his unpredictable yet refined demeanor. What may be the scariest part of Conrad Harrigan is that he is also the head of the family and comes across as a violently unstable man with a hair-trigger temper. It is the kind of character that Guy Ritchie writes so well, and Brosnan is proving his worth as one of the nastiest crime lords he has ever delivered, either on television or the big screen.

What Is 'MobLand' About?