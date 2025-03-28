After the success of The Gentlemen last year, it seems like Guy Ritchie is trying to become the UK's answer to Taylor Sheridan. After spending most of his career directing movies for the big screen, Ritchie now has several television shows coming up. There's the forthcoming second season of The Gentlemen for Netflix, but Ritchie also has Young Sherlock coming up for Prime Video (which, shockingly enough, is entirely unrelated to his two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr.), as well as MobLand.

Featuring a star-studded cast — including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine — the new series is set to stream on Paramount+ (aka the home of the Sheridanverse). It's also worth noting that MobLand was originally conceived as a prequel to Ray Donovan before being completely retooled as a modern-day crime show. It makes sense why Ritchie would pivot to television, especially when you consider how much success Sheridan has had with all of his shows. With MobLand, the British filmmaker teams up with Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett for a familiar yet entertaining crime saga set on the streets of London.

What Is 'MobLand' About?

The first two episodes of MobLand introduce us to Harry Da Souza (Hardy), a fixer for the Harrigan crime family. For years, Harry has seemingly remained loyal to the family, which is overseen by Conrad (Brosnan) and his wife, Maeve (Mirren), doing their dirty work by taking out their competition. It's all just a job for Harry, and despite the fact that it's made his relationship with his wife Jan (Joanne Froggatt) difficult, he's very good at what he does.

Harry has his work cut out for him when Conrad's grandson Eddie (Anson Boon) gets into a physical altercation with the son of rival mob boss Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell). As Harry races across the city trying to settle things before an all-out mob war breaks out, we begin to learn more about the inner workings of the Harrigans' business — Conrad and his son Kevin (Paddy Considine), for instance, aren't always the ones making the tough decisions.

If you've watched any other London-set crime show, you'll immediately recognize that MobLand isn't the most original series out there. The first two episodes find Ritchie in extremely familiar territory, telling a story that feels very familiar to what he just did with The Gentlemen, albeit with a far grittier tone. Despite its lack of originality, MobLand still proves to be an incredibly satisfying watch, especially because of the talent behind the show.

Tom Hardy Is the Perfect Lead for 'MobLand'