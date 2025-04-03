Having firmly entered his prolific era, director Guy Ritchie is giving Steven Soderbergh a run for his money. The filmmaker's latest project, the crime drama series MobLand, debuted recently on the Paramount+ streaming service to mostly positive reviews. The star-studded show is headlined by Tom Hardy, with Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in supporting roles. MobLand sounds like a show that could cut across demographics and perhaps diversify the Paramount+ slate, which is currently dominated by Taylor Sheridan projects. But while the streamer's best-performing shows remain popular among fans, it seems like MobLand still has some work to do on this front.

The show currently holds a "certified fresh" 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score stands at a considerably lower 65%. Rotten Tomatoes' consensus for MobLand reads, "Tom Hardy's gruff charisma is put to good use in MobLand, a gangster saga that hardly reinvents the genre but nails its conventions with crunchy style and memorable performances." MobLand premiered on March 30, with an episode directed by Ritchie himself. The show was otherwise created by Ronan Bennett, best known for the crime drama Top Boy, and more recently, the literary adaptation The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne.

In his review, Collider's Nate Richard wrote that the show "isn't a grand reinvention of the gangster show, but it does offer plenty of twists and turns, paired with a magnetic cast that will have you eagerly anticipating every new episode." This isn't Hardy's first rodeo when it comes to the small screen. The actor has starred in series such as The Take, Peaky Blinders, Taboo, and has been involved with a trio of Charles Dickens adaptations — Oliver Twist, Great Expectations, and A Christmas Carol. Most recently, he headlined the smash-hit superhero movie Venom: The Last Dance, which grossed over $470 million worldwide.

Ritchie Has Been on a Prolific Streak