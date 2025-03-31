Guy Ritchie’s new crime series hit Paramount+ this weekend, and although it’s earned solid scores of 71% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s one hill it hasn’t been able to climb. MobLand currently sits in the #2 spot on Paramount+’s top 10 TV chart, falling behind 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series from Taylor Sheridan. 1923 only has one episode remaining in its second season, and MobLand still has nine to go after debuting only the first episode this weekend, and it will likely overtake Sheridan’s Western drama in the coming weeks. MobLand stars Tom Hardy opposite Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, and it tells the story of two warring crime families vying for power with Harry Da Souza (Hardy) caught in the middle.

It’s been confirmed that Guy Ritchie will direct at least two episodes of MobLand, which was written and created for television by Ronan Bennett, with episodic contributions from Jez Butterworth. Bennett is a veteran television creator, most recently working on The Day of the Jackal, the Peacock original series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. That came after he recently wrapped up the final season of Top Boy, the British crime drama starring Harlan Coben veteran Ashley Walters. He also teamed up with Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington for Gunpowder, the periodic miniseries that only consists of three episodes. MobLand director Guy Ritchie also recently created The Gentlemen for TV, the Theo James-led series spun off from the 2019 film of the same name. Ritchie even recently wrote and directed The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the period action epic starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson.

