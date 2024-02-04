The word mockbuster is used primarily to describe movies that exist only to piggyback off the success of another wider release, sometimes by deceiving viewers due to similar titles and/or posters. Films describable as mockbusters have existed for a while, but have become particularly popular within the last decade or so, largely thanks to the efforts of the infamous film production/distribution company known as The Asylum.

Some of the following films were produced by The Asylum, but to keep things a little more interesting, the term mockbuster is used a little more broadly below, allowing for the inclusion of some other (usually older) films. None of these films could be called great by any means, but they prove odd enough to be worth exploring. They're ranked below, beginning with many that you should avoid entirely, and ending with one title that's a rip-off of surprisingly decent quality.

10 'The Legend of the Titanic' (1999)

Directors: Kim Jun Ok, Orlando Corradi

The Legend of the Titanic is an interesting example of a mockbuster, as its title and release in the late 1990s suggest it was trying to get in on the success of 1997’s Titanic, one of the most successful romance films of all time. Titanic was generally aimed at an older audience, though (teens to adults), while The Legend of Titanic is an animated movie that’ll probably only entertain kids, and even that’s not guaranteed.

It clearly wasn’t made with a ton of money or love, and beyond being aimed at a different audience and being animated, it also differs from the better-known Titanic movie by certainly not being an epic of any kind. Still, this kid-friendly take on the tragic sinking of the titular ship does have talking animals and a shape-shifting octopus that prevents any casualties during the disaster itself, so The Legend of Titanic has at least some things going for it… sort of.

9 'Bullet Train Down' (2022)

Director: Brian Nowak

There’s no shortage of action movies set on trains, which is a sub-genre of sorts that includes noteworthy titles like Runaway Train (1985), the zombie-filled Train to Busan (2016), and, more recently, 2022’s Bullet Train. Of those, the 2022 mockbuster known as Bullet Train Down is clearly intending to hop on board the Bullet Train train and take that film’s popularity for a ride.

Not intent to just give Bullet Train the mockbuster treatment, however, the folks at The Asylum also make reference to 2013’s White House Down (probably), which took influence from Die Hard, with its confined setting, and Die Hard also perhaps influenced 1994’s Speed (Die Hard’s cinematographer, Jan de Bont, directed Speed). So they’re all connected, and Bullet Train Down kind of has the Speed premise, where the vehicle the characters are on will explode if it drops below a certain speed. It’s just a mish-mash of influences and recycled tropes; call it sustainable cinema, if you're feeling generous.

8 'Ratatoing' (2007)

Director: Michelle Gabriel

Oh boy. What can be said about Ratatoing that hasn’t already been said, what with it being an infamous animated rip-off that has both passionate anti-fans and those who admire it, albeit deeply ironically? It was released the same year as the stunning and timeless Pixar film, Ratatouille, and has none of the memorable storytelling, visual style, or entertaining characters that the other cooking rat movie had.

Instead, Ratatoing is a fever dream on film, running for 44 minutes but feeling much longer, somewhat reminiscent of a nightmare one’s unable to wake up from. The animation is jerky, everything feels off and uncanny, the voice-acting is grating, and the “story,” if one can call it that, is equal parts nonsensical and repetitive. It’s a film that should be avoided, unless you’re morbidly curious enough to watch one of the worst movies of the 21st century so far.

7 'Ape vs. Mecha Ape' (2023)

Director: Marc Gottlieb

Sure, the King Kong series has been a shaky and far from consistent one over the years, but the vast majority of movies with the character have been, at the very least, serviceable (and the original is still undoubtedly great, more than 90 years on from release). The same level of quality does not apply to Ape vs. Mecha Ape, which seems like it wants to borderline literally ape off the success of recent King Kong movies, like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Ape vs. Mecha Ape is a sequel to The Asylum’s 2021 film Ape vs. Monster, which was a more explicit mockbuster take on Godzilla vs. Kong. Ape vs. Mecha Ape can also be linked to a much older King Kong movie from 1967 called King Kong Escapes, which had a similar premise involving a giant ape fighting a giant robot that looked like an ape, but did so with more creativity and charm than this newer mockbuster ever could.

6 'Tomb Invader' (2018)

Director: James Thomas

When it comes to action, the Tomb Raider games represented the genre at its peak for a while, at least as far as video games were concerned. And when a game with a certain cinematic quality gets popular, a movie adaptation tends to follow, and the Tomb Raider series was no exception to this rule, with two in the early 2000s starring Angelina Jolie and another in 2018 that was a reboot to the series, with Alicia Vikander in the lead role.

It's the last of those that 2018’s Tomb Invader attempted to pillage profits from, with an archaeologist/treasure-hunting protagonist called Alabama Channing (less of a ring to it than Lara Croft) who's young, female, and capable of fighting her way out of tough situations. It’s exactly what you’d expect, and the title Tomb Invader is close enough to Tomb Raider that there’s a possibility older people (or parents) not paying enough attention could potentially get the two mixed up.

5 'Yonggary' (1999)

Director: Shim Hyung-rae

There’s a whole world of very strange giant monster movies out there, the entire genre likely reaching the popularity it did owing to the success of Godzilla as a series, which began 70 years ago and boasts almost 40 official films within the franchise. Certain movies trying to scratch the same itch kind of work, and then others – like 1999’s Yonggary – ultimately fall more than a little flat.

Perhaps the problem is that Yonggary was inspired by a lesser Godzilla film; the mishandled 1998 effort made in America, directed by Roland Emmerich. This one sees a giant monster attacking humanity and their cities, with disparaging comments made at the expense of Godzilla by calling him a certain word that sounds – and is spelled – like “pushy" when compared to the monster in this, but then the resulting film does little to back up this bold claim. Both the American and Japanese takes on Godzilla ultimately crush the rather lazy efforts of those behind Yonggary, which can only be (cautiously) recommended to kaiju movie fanatics.

4 'Top Gunner: Danger Zone' (2022)

Director: Glenn Miller

Top Gunner: Danger Zone has to score some points for just how brave the title is, and indeed, it suggests that The Asylum could well be getting more confident with the names assigned to the company’s mockbusters. This 2022 film has its sights set on the Top Gun series, most notably Top Gun: Maverick, which was released the same year and became a huge box office hit, also standing as one of the best movies of the 2020s so far.

No one’s going to include Top Gunner: Danger Zone on such a list, but again, it’s funny how similar the first half of the title is, and then even better that the second half of the title just uses the name of the Kenny Loggins song "Danger Zone," which is of course closely associated with Top Gun. For the guts required to go this deep when releasing a mockbuster, perhaps Top Gunner: Danger Zone is deserving of some modicum of begrudging admiration.

3 'Ghoulies' (1985)

Director: Luca Bercovici

It might not have a Christmas setting/look/feel, but it’s otherwise hard not to compare Ghoulies to Gremlins. The latter came out in 1984, while the former came out in 1985, and though they were purportedly in production around the same time, one came out earlier and was more popular/professionally made, and that makes it harder for the other to look particularly original.

Both are comedy/horror movies with a fantastical spin, and involve small, violent creatures attacking various human characters who are then thrust into a fight for their lives. That being said, Ghoulies does have a degree of charm for those who like intentionally silly and low-budget horror movies from the 1980s, and, for what it’s worth, the film was successful enough to effectively launch a Ghoulies film series, as this 1985 movie ended up getting three sequels.

2 'Operation Dunkirk' (2017)

Director: Nick Lyon

For the standards of The Asylum (which admittedly aren’t sky-high), the idea of giving a Christopher Nolan movie like Dunkirk the mockbuster treatment is ambitious. 2017’s Dunkirk saw Nolan at his most experimental and least narrative-focused, at least at the time, given he arguably doubled down on that stuff come 2020, with the release of Tenet. Dunkirk was a World War II movie that felt more like a thriller, and it condensed/played around with time in surprising and interesting ways.

2017’s similarly named Operation Dunkirk is less daring, and is instead a low-budget World War II movie about American soldiers battling Nazi forces so they can rescue a scientist, all against the backdrop of the Battle of Dunkirk. There are few surprises to be found here, but the film seemed to do its job when it came to fooling some, as there are reviews of it on Letterboxd where people admit they were fooled into watching it instead of Nolan’s Dunkirk.

1 'Homicidal' (1961)

Director: William Castle

Everyone knows about Psycho (1960), which is one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best and most popular movies, and indeed, one of the most noteworthy films of the whole 1960s. Some know of the similarly daring for its time film that was Peeping Tom, which also came out in 1960, but slightly less well-known is another disturbing (again, for its time) thriller that came out in 1961, and was called Homicidal.

The title does sound like it’s trying to cash in on the success of Psycho, and it’s a film that was similarly intended to shock and surprise viewers, with the plot following a woman checking into a hotel with a surprising amount of money, only for suspense and murder to ensue. Still, as far as movies that aim to replicate earlier films go, Homicidal isn't bad, and it has some fun stylistic touches and a few charming gimmicks within that make it worth a watch for fans of twist-filled psychological thriller/horror movies.

