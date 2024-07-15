Drawing on the primal instincts inherent to every audience member, horror films thrive on their ability to elicit fear. The actors who excel in this genre can be said to possess unique talents that set them apart from their peers; whether through their physical presence, emotional depth, or an uncanny ability to embody the macabre, these performers leave an indelible mark on audiences. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these actors have delivered chills, thrills, and the occasional gut spills that define the very essence of horror.

Perhaps at the very heart of a compelling horror film is the actor’s performance, which serves as the conduit through which the audience experiences fear and tension. An actor's ability to portray genuine terror or to become the embodiment of a nightmare directly impacts the effectiveness of the film. When an actor convincingly expresses fear, it resonates with the audience, amplifying the film's tension, and conversely, an actor who can convincingly instill fear in others can create a palpable sense of dread in the audience. Thus, the talent and dedication of an actor become the linchpin of a successful horror movie, making their role not just significant but essential to the film's impact and legacy.

10 Jenna Ortega

Notable Horror Role: 'Scream' (2022)

Close

Jenna Ortega has quickly become a fan favorite in the horror genre. Notable performances include her standout role in 2022's Scream reboot, in which she plays Tara Carpenter, a scream queen for a younger generation. Ortega's performance in Scream showcases her ability to convey fierce vulnerability, an essential trait for a horror protagonist. Additionally, her work in the hit sequel Scream VI and the horror-comedy The Babysitter: Killer Queen further cements her place in the genre.

Ortega’s expressive acting evokes genuine fear and empathy from audiences, bringing a fresh and dynamic energy to her roles that makes her characters relatable and memorable. With her continued popularity as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday series and her upcoming role in the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, Ortega seems bound to become a staple of the horror genre.

Watch on Hulu

9 Sebastian Stan

Notable Horror Role: 'Fresh' (2022)

Image via Hulu

Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, takes an unexpected yet promisingly dark turn in the horror-thriller Fresh. Playing the character of Steve, a charming prospective lover for protagonist Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Stan’s performance slowly descends into something truly chilling, demonstrating a fantastic ability to shift seamlessly between charisma and menace.

Stan’s strengths in horror lie in his nuanced and unpredictable allure. His natural charisma hides a delightfully unsettling darker side, which can keep an audience on edge. Stan's experience in action and drama enhances his physicality and intensity in horror roles, and his apparent willingness to take on more diverse and challenging characters suggests a promising future in the genre, where he can continue to surprise and terrify audiences.

Fresh Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Mimi Cave Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Jojo T. Gibbs , Sebastian Stan , Andrea Bang Runtime 114 minutes

8 Lupita Nyong’o

Notable Horror Role: 'Us' (2019)