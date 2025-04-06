Although there are likely more action films being made today than there ever have been before in history, there’s a rather shocking lack of brutality when compared to what the genre looked like in the 1990s. Ignoring the rare, generational classics like John Wick or Mad Max: Fury Road, many action films are afraid to ever show their protagonists in a vulnerable position; it's become impossible to invest in the complete silliness of franchises like The Fast and the Furious and Taken because of the ways in which they defy logic, but even R-rated sagas like The Equalizer and Extraction feel oddly toothless. Novocaine proved to be a terrific satire of the action genre, as it examined the reality of what it would be like for a hero to literally not feel any pain. Even if it was pitched in a more comedic register, Novocaine features the creative graphic violence that the action genre is sorely missing right now.

‘Novocaine’ Embraces the Freedom of Blood and Gore