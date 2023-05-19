When movie fans think of classic action stars, legends like Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Lee, Liam Neeson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and more come to mind. They set the bar high during their prime when it came to kicking ass and taking names. However, a whole new generation of action heroes has emerged in Hollywood.

Whether they are actors who have been in the game for decades, or stars who have skyrocketed to stardom over the last ten years, this group of individuals has become synonymous with the action genre in the twenty-first century. There’s no doubt that in the future they will be considered icons, if they aren’t already.

10 Henry Cavill

With both a charismatic and imposing presence, Henry Cavill has cemented himself as one of the great action stars of the last ten years. It helps that he was perfectly cast as the Man of Steel himself, Superman/Clark Kent, in the DCEU, embodying the character’s might to perfection.

Cavill has since built up his action repertoire with a number of notable films, including The Man from U.N.C.L.E and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. His fan-favorite turn as the gruff and mutated monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher further proves how well he is suited for the genre.

9 Charlize Theron

Although Charlize Theron is a brilliant dramatic actor with an Academy Award, she is also one of the most bankable and successful action stars of her time. From her first effort in 2005’s Æon Flux to joining the Fast and Furious franchise, it seems there’s no stopping Theron.

The actor was able to craft an instantly iconic action character with her acclaimed portrayal of warrior Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, and her stunt work as a secret agent in Cold War set Atomic Blonde impressed even the most seasoned action fans.

8 Dwayne Johnson

One can’t have a list of modern action stars without mentioning the wrestler-turned-actor The Rock himself. Since leaving his career as a WWE wrestler, Dwayne Johnson has become the most profitable movie star in Hollywood, and his presence always guarantees box office success.

With his massive stature and infectious charm, Johnson has starred in a string of action hits over the past two decades. Whether it’s adrenaline-filled rides like the Fast and Furious films, comedies like Central Intelligence, superhero outings like Black Adam, or adventure flicks like Jungle Cruise, viewers can’t get enough of seeing The Rock throw punches (and crack a joke while he does so).

7 Gal Gadot

Ever since she first graced screens as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman, Gal Gadot has been an unstoppable force. Playing DC’s fierce and noble heroine in two standalone films and several others, she has left a significant mark on the superhero genre.

Gadot’s action roots don’t begin or end with Diana Prince - she previously starred in two Fast and Furious installments, and has since headlined Netflix’s big-budget hit Red Notice. With a sequel on the way, and her spy thriller Heart of Stone releasing in 2023, things will remain action-packed for the actor.

6 Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves may be the most influential modern action star for one reason – he was able to revitalize the genre not once, but twice. The first time was as computer hacker Neo in The Matrix trilogy, and the second as hitman John Wick in the series of the same name.

Donned in black from head to toe as Neo, Reeves brought to life some of the most creative and visually unique choreography ever put to screen. Fifteen years later, Reeves was able to breathe new life into the seemingly tired genre with Wick, thanks to the franchise’s highly stylized and over-the-top violence.

5 Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an incredibly versatile actor, with two Oscar nominations and a career that covers everything from prestigious dramas to rom-coms. However, she is best known for playing legendary movie assassin Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johansson was able to create a distinctive and complex female hero who stood out in a male-dominated franchise – and who also ended up saving the day most of the time. Johansson’s action hero legacy doesn’t stop with the MCU, as she has also played iconic roles in action films like Lucy.

4 Tom Cruise

For many, Tom Cruise is the definitive action star of this generation. With everything under his belt from Mission: Impossible to Top Gun, he’s already an icon. Cruise is brilliant, of course, but also a little mad. With his dedication to stunt work, he takes the definition of action hero to a whole new level.

Cruise has always been very passionate about doing everything practically and performing his own stunts. He’s flown planes and jumped off trains, and for the latest Mission: Impossible, motorcycles off a cliff and dives into a base jump. Don’t try this at home, kids.

3 Michelle Rodriguez

As the long-time leading lady of the Fast and Furious franchise, Michelle Rodriguez is one of the most fierce and badass presences in Hollywood. Starring alongside Vin Diesel as Letty Ortiz since the very first film, Rodriguez certainly knows her way around high-speed chases and explosions.

Outside the Fast films, the actor has mixed it up with all kinds of action hits, from the Resident Evil films to James Cameron’s Avatar. Most recently, Rodriguez starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, complementing her signature action chops with playful comedy.

2 Jason Statham

Jason Statham is known for playing a type – usually a tough, hardened, and violent leading man. However, it’s obviously working out for him, given his status as a reliable figurehead in the action genre. When viewers see Statham on screen, they know he’s a guy you wouldn’t want to mess with.

From his frequent collaborations with Guy Ritchie to his appearances as Shaw in the Fast and Furious films, the actor has built up an explosive filmography that any wannabe action star would envy. Set to appear in another Expendables film and The Meg 2, his star power is only set to increase.

1 Michelle Yeoh

From Bond Girl to Academy Award winner, Michelle Yeoh literally is everything, everywhere all at once. The pioneering actor has been killing it for years in the industry, but is only now gaining the proper recognition as an action trailblazer.

2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon solidified Yeoh as a martial arts queen, which she followed up with action thrillers, Marvel appearances, and more. Her Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once gave her the opportunity to showcase both her physical prowess and dramatic versatility, allowing for a different kind of action star to shine.

