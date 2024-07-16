Any movie is like a magic trick, perhaps none more so than period films, which bring to life bygone eras with a startling dedication to detail. They captivate audiences with their rich historical settings, intricate costume work, and compelling narratives. Still, for all the efforts of a talented production team, the success of these films often hinges on an actor's ability to embody a historical character with authenticity and depth. Some performers possess a unique talent to blend into the period settings and make the past feel vividly present.
To convincingly inhabit a historical role, an actor must do more than just wear an appropriate costume. They must fully immerse themselves in the period, adopting the mannerisms, speech patterns, and behaviors characteristic of the era. Some performers stand out for their authenticity in this sort of work, successfully embodying these elements and creating an immersive experience for the audience. These actors fit in the period genre with ease, to the point where seeing them in a modern setting feels odd.
10 Djimon Hounsou
Notable Period Role: 'Amistad' (1997)
Djimon Hounsou’s breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's Amistad showcases his ability to brilliantly embody historical characters. In the role of Cinqué, a West African man who leads a mutiny on the slave ship La Amistad, Hounsou is powerful, unflinchingly portraying the harrowing experience of an enslaved man and his struggle for freedom. No stranger to period roles, Hounsou plays Juba in the lauded historical epic Gladiator, where he turns in another gripping, supporting performance.
Through a commanding screen presence and an innate ability to convey complex emotions with a single glance, Hounsou's talents make him a perfect fit for period movies. Across the board, Hounsou takes on roles that call for a deep emotional range and a strong, dignified presence, while his striking good looks and expressive face make him magnetic onscreen. Coupled with his distinct voice and calculated subtlety, Hounsou authentically inhabits characters from different historical eras with admirable specificity.
Amistad
- Release Date
- December 10, 1997
- Director
- Steven Spielberg
- Cast
- Morgan Freeman , Nigel Hawthorne , Anthony Hopkins , Djimon Hounsou , Matthew McConaughey , David Paymer
- Runtime
- 155 minutes
- Writers
- David Franzoni
9 Cillian Murphy
Notable Period Role: 'Oppenheimer' (2023)
Cillian Murphy has an anachronistic look about him, with his arresting gaze and timeless appearance. Murphy's performance as the eponymous physicist in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a testament to his ability to believably step straight out of the past. Playing the father of the atomic bomb, Murphy captures the genius, paranoia, and cosmic remorse that plagued Oppenheimer, emulating everything about the man, from his speech pattern to his stance to his thousand-yard stare.
Also known for his acclaimed role as Tommy Shelby in the 20th-century-set crime series Peaky Blinders, Murphy is perfect for any period drama. His commitment to thoroughly understanding and portraying the characters' complex psychological landscapes allows him to deliver compelling yet historically credible performances. Murphy is a valuable asset to any period piece, promising performances that are as truthful as they are entertaining.
Oppenheimer
- Release Date
- July 21, 2023
- Director
- Christopher Nolan
- Cast
- Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. , Emily Blunt , Alden Ehrenreich , Scott Grimes , Jason Clarke , Tony Goldwyn
- Runtime
- 180 minutes
- Writers
- Kai Bird , Christopher Nolan , Martin J. Sherwin
8 Gary Oldman
Notable Period Role: 'Darkest Hour' (2017)
Oscar-winner Gary Oldman has long been applauded as a character actor, transforming completely from role to role while still maintaining his trademark shrewdness, wisdom, and calculated charm. Oldman's portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour is nothing short of remarkable, recreating Churchill's iconic, dense speech pattern while capturing the Prime Minister's charisma, determination, and vulnerability.
Oldman's classically trained talent goes along perfectly with meticulous attention to detail, effectively allowing him to disappear into his characters. His versatility is demonstrated in his other period performances, including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy or his turn as Count Dracula in Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of Bram Stoker's seminal novel. Oldman's intense commitment to detail elevates his work, making him a compelling presence in any period piece.
Darkest Hour
- Release Date
- November 22, 2017
- Director
- joe wright
- Cast
- Gary Oldman , Kristin Scott Thomas , Ben Mendelsohn , Lily James , Ronald Pickup , Stephen Dillane
- Runtime
- 114 minutes
- Writers
- Anthony McCarten
7 Adam Driver
Notable Period Role: 'Silence' (2016)
Another timeless performer with a face that could believably be immortalized in medieval tapestries is Adam Driver. The Oscar-nominated actor portrays Father Francisco Garupe in Silence, capturing the spiritual and physical trials faced by missionaries of the time. Driver's performances are constantly intense and haunting, thanks to his instantly recognizable face and soulful eyes that can convey depth and inner turmoil with ease.
Driver's commitment to Silence included significant weight loss and intense study of Jesuit beliefs, demonstrating a passion for his craft that is apparent in the quality of his work. His performances are marked by a raw, almost visceral quality, and his work in other historical films, such as Riddley Scott's The Last Duel, highlights his talent for handling the demands of a period drama. Driver's future promises performances in the genre that are as memorable as those he has already delivered.
Silence
- Release Date
- December 22, 2016
- Director
- Martin Scorsese
- Cast
- Andrew Garfield , Liam Neeson , Adam Driver , Ciarán Hinds , Tadanobu Asano , Ryo Kase
- Runtime
- 195 minutes
- Writers
- Shusaku Endo , Jay Cocks , Martin Scorsese
6 Jodie Comer
Notable Period Role: 'The Last Duel' (2021)
An additional alumnus of Ridley Scott's medieval drama The Last Duel, Jodie Comer is an exceptional talent with a timeless appearance and a promising candidate for future historical roles. Comer’s portrayal of Marguerite de Carrouges in The Last Duel is powerful and deeply layered, capturing immense courage, devastating vulnerability, and steadfast determination in the patriarchal society of medieval France.
Comer consistently delivers performances that captivate audiences through sheer, unbridled charisma. Her work in the 60s crime drama The Bikeriders and the BBC adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover demonstrate an enduring skill at bringing historical characters to life that often stands out. Comer's commitment to depicting her characters as multifaceted people, combined with her natural onscreen presence, ensures that she will continue to excel in the period genre.
The Last Duel
- Release Date
- October 15, 2021
- Cast
- Adam Driver , Jodie Comer , Matt Damon , Ben Affleck
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Runtime
- 142 minutes
- Writers
- Ben Affleck , Matt Damon , Nicole Holofcener , Eric Jager