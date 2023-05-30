While it's easy to assume that every great movie obtains the success that they deserve, there are very often than not times when a great movie simply doesn't find its audience in time to make a profit. Animated movies especially can have a difficult time finding their audience, through the combination of both the stigma of being children's content and massively increasing production costs.

Especially with the mass increase of computer animation in animated films during the 21st century, the landscape for animation shifted so much that many great films were caught in the fire. These films fail for many reasons, whether they were expensive films that couldn't earn back their inflated budgets or more tightly-knit niche films that simply couldn't reach a wide enough audience.

10 'Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas' (2003)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas tells the story of the legendary titular sailor of Sinbad after he is framed for the theft of the Book of Peace. In order to clear his name, Sinbad must travel to the realm of the goddess Eris located at the end of the world in order to retrieve it, as well as save his childhood friend, Prince Proteus.

Despite providing some beautiful animation, the story of Sinbad was one that audiences didn't connect with, resulting in the film earning only $80 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. The lackluster return for the film would end up being one of the primary reasons behind DreamWorks Animation's decision to stop creating traditional 2D animated films.

9 'Osmosis Jones' (2001)

Osmosis Jones follows the story of the vast and expansive world and community of cells and organisms that resides inside the down-on-his-luck man, Frank. When Frank comes into contact with a deadly virus, it's up to the buddy cop duo of white blood cell Osmosis Jones and cold pill Drix to put a stop to the virus and save Frank's life.

Osmosis Jones took a less popular approach to animation, swapping between the beautifully creative animated world inside of Frank and the live-action comedy sections following Frank. The premise and marketing failed to entice audiences, resulting in the film earning a pitiful $14 million worldwide despite having a $70 million budget.

8 'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Rise of the Guardians follows the immortal guardians, a group of holiday icons who spread joy and wonder to children around the world. When an evil villain named Pitch puts the world and its happiness at risk, the guardians must work together in order to protect the hopes and dreams of children around the world.

Rise of the Guardians is one of the major cases where the financial story and success are much different than what the standalone budget and box office would have someone believe. While the film managed to earn $306 million worldwide on a $145 million budget, the massive production and distribution costs for the film resulted in a massive financial loss. The loss was so great for DreamWorks that they were forced to take an $87 million write-down in order to avoid bankruptcy, and have since no longer partnered with Paramount for their films.

7 'Missing Link' (2019)

Missing Link follows the charismatic investigator of mythical creatures Lionel Frost, who has come upon financial problems after a series of failures to find such mythical creatures. After receiving a letter including the location of the legendary Sasquatch, Lionel travels off to the Pacific Northwest and comes face to face with the Sasquatch himself. Able to talk and acquaint himself as a man of high society, the Sasquatch requests Lionel's help in order to help him reach his theoretical ancestors, the yetis of the Himalayas.

The films from Laika have always been defined by their mesmerizing stop-motion animation and beautiful set design, which sadly comes at the cost of massive financial budgets. Missing Link simply wasn't able to find an audience with its relatively simple premise, resulting in it only earning $26 million despite a massive budget of $100 million.

6 'The Road to El Dorado' (2000)

The Road to El Dorado follows Spanish con artists Miguel and Tulio, who after a failed swindle manage to find themselves in possession of a map to the fabled "city of gold", El Dorado. The unlikely duo manages to find the mythical city, and are soon worshiped by the inhabitants of the city as gods, although it's only a matter of time before they learn of the duo's true origins.

Despite the legacy that El Dorado has left behind as one of DreamWorks' most underrated and funniest films, there simply wasn't nearly the same audience when the film was initially released. The film only earned $76 million worldwide despite a $95 million budget, failing to achieve riches anywhere close to the "city of gold" that the film is about.

5 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Based on the classic adventure novel, Treasure Planet is a sci-fi action adventure film that tells the tale of space pirates on their quest for treasure and untold riches across the cosmos. When Jim Hawkins discovers a map that would lead to said untold riches, he teams up with cyborg John Silver in order to find the treasure, although Jim soon realizes that Silver plans to betray him.

Treasure Planet has gone down as one of the most infamous financial flops to be released by Disney, with a wide variety of reasons to blame for its financial downfall. This came together to cause the film's $109 million worldwide gross, which failed to be enough treasure to pay for the $140 million budget.

4 'Flushed Away' (2006)

Flushed Away follows Roddy, the pampered pet mouse of a high society child who enjoys living his life in the comfort of a luxury home. His life is soon completely turned around when he is flushed down the toilet by sewer rat Sid, with Roddy soon finding himself in the murky streets of Ratropolis, a city entirely within the sewer system.

The classic stop-motion style of Aardman Animations had previously found success in their previous films such as Chicken Run, yet no such success was found for Flushed Away. The film earned $178 million on a budget of $149, yet marketing and distribution resulted in the film being a net loss for DreamWorks, with the company terminating its partnership with Aardman.

3 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox follows the titular Mr. Fox stuck in a boring rut and midlife crisis with his life, struggling to find happiness in his current life and family. He goes back to his old conniving ways and plans a heist against the three ruthless local farmers in his area, creating a struggle that puts his life and the entire animal community at risk.

While Fantastic Mr. Fox has garnered massive critical praise and a substantial legacy in the years since its release, its initial box office run left much to be desired. The film had earned only $46 million dollars on a budget of $40, which would most certainly have resulted in a net loss when considering the cost of marketing. Although the film most certainly was able to recoup these losses with its highly successful release to home video and addition to the Criterion Collection.

2 'Turning Red' (2022)

Turning Red follows young teenage girl Mei, who on top of experiencing all the struggles of being a teenager, soon finds that her family has passed her down a supernatural gift. Mei learns that she has the ability to transform herself into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited and her emotions are out of control, so she must learn to control her new gift.

Turning Red is a unique case, as while the film didn't have a theatrical release in North America, only releasing on Disney+, the film did still have a massive budget and a worldwide theatrical release. By pure numbers, the film only earned $20 million worldwide despite a massive animated budget of $175 million, which would make it one of the biggest box office bombs of all time. Although this is only half the story, as the majority of the film's success is tied to the subscriptions it gained and sustained from its release on Disney+, a statistic that simply isn't known at this time.

1 'Titan A.E.' (2000)

Titan A.E. is a science fiction film that follows Cale, a young man who, after a hostile alien species has destroyed Earth, receives a mission to save all of humanity. A large spaceship that can create a new planet needs to be protected, and Cale teams up with the ship's crew and captain in order to help find this mysterious ship before the aliens can destroy it.

Titan A.E. is a beautifully creative and mesmerizing exploration of what could be possible with 2D animation, being one of the last feature-length works by legendary director Don Bluth. The film's massive scope would be its downfall, however, as its estimated $75 to 90 million budget simply couldn't be met following a $36 million worldwide box office gross. It's a shame that the film became only known for its box office reputation, as the film could be considered one of the best space movies of the 21st century so far.

