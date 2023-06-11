Most blockbusters are fairly popular among audiences - how else could they achieve those stratospheric numbers if not by having wide appeal? Blockbusters are usually safe, formulaic even, trying to ruffle as few feathers as possible and hoping for smooth sailing to the top of the box office charts.

However, some blockbusters don't have as much luck with audiences. Whether because of their daring, non-conforming plots, controversial casting choices, or changes to their series' otherwise untouchable lores, these blockbusters tried new things, and audiences reacted divisively. And while some achieved titanic grosses, their status as modern classics remains contentious.

10 'Maleficent' (2014)

Angelina Jolie's Maleficent was an unexpected pioneer in the wave of Disney live-action adaptions that dominated the late 2010s. The film reframes Maleficent as a tragic hero, depicting her as a fairy betrayed by a human, thus justifying her descent into bitterness.

Maleficent's changes to the titular character received mixed commentaries from critics and viewers. The choice to turn her into Aurora's surrogate mother was especially divisive. Maleficent was one of Disney's best villains - often considered among the all-time best. Thus, many perceived her transition into a hero as a disservice to the character. Maleficent's reputation has improved since, but it was divisive when it premiered.

9 'The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies' (2014)

Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy failed to achieve the same critical acclaim as his Lord of the Rings saga. However, all three films were commercially successful and mostly well-received. The last entry in the trilogy, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, finishes the story with Bilbo and the company of dwarves defending Lonely Mountain from a massive clash of factions.

Unlike other entries in Jackson's Middle Earth series, The Battle of the Five Armies received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Most criticisms went to the film's overblown nature and failure to balance the spectacle with genuine gravitas. Some also considered the film to indulge Jackson's worst traits as a director, although most agreed it was a suitable, if not spectacular, end to a trilogy that never had a reason to exist.

8 'Eternals' (2021)

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was divisive. The once unbeatable franchise stumbled for the first time, with fans and critics questioning many of its choices after the success of Avengers: Endgame. Chloé Zhao's Eternals was among the most polarizing efforts, with the film centering around the titular's team fight against their perennial enemies, the Deviants.

Eternals juggles several intriguing ideas, but it's a classic case of biting more than it could chew. The film faced scrutiny since it was first announced, mainly because the presence of such powerful figures introduced an unnecessary complication to the already convoluted MCU. Eternals also did a poor job explaining why the team didn't help in the fight against Thanos and introduced several plot points that have been seemingly forgotten. The film's divisive response is reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes scores: 47% from critics compared to 77% approval from audiences.

7 'Birds Of Prey' (2020)

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best part of the otherwise awful Suicide Squad; thus, it was unsurprising that DC chose to greenlight a solo project for her. However, what was surprising was that her film featured the Birds of Prey rather than Harley's team from the comics, the Gotham City Sirens.

Birds of Prey received positive reviews from critics, but fans reacted divisively. Many took issue with the film's portrayal of Black Mask and Cassandra Cain, two characters with nothing to do with their comic book counterparts. The film's tone and visual style were near-unanimously praised, as were Robbie's performance and the memorable action sequences. However, Birds of Prey remains contentious among some fans, who believe the titular team was done a disservice by playing second fiddle to Harley. Still, amid the changing DC landscape, the Birds of Prey cast deserves another shot; hopefully, they'll get it.

6 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

The MCU followed the juggernaut success of 2012's The Avengers with a third and last entry in the saga that started it all. Iron Man 3 saw Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark going against his archenemy from the comics, The Mandarin, played by Oscar-winning Sir Ben Kingsley - or so fans believed.

Iron Man 3 controversial Mandarin twist lives in superhero infamy. The film made a daring choice by having Kingsley play an actor playing the part of The Mandarin, revealing Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian as the film's true villain. However, many fans did not appreciate the twist, especially after waiting years to see Iron Man fighting his archenemy. The MCU would retcon the Mandarin twist years later with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but the damage had been done.

5 'Joker' (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his deranged portrayal of Arthur Fleck/Joker in Todd Phillips' divisive 2019 superhero film Joker. The film offers an origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime, showcasing themes of class disparity and mental health.

Critics and fans met Joker with polarizing reviews. Many considered it a powerful portrayal of mental health struggles thanks to Phoenix's tour de force performance. However, others thought Phillips was the wrong man to address such a serious matter. Joker was met with reviews in favor and against its portrayal of mental health, with some thinking it glorified the title character's violent behavior.

4 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Paul Feig directed Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones in an all-female reboot of the Ghostbusters series. The plot follows four eccentric women who start a supernatural ghost-catching business in New York City.

Ghostbusters purists criticized the film for its changes to the franchise's lore. The film was also met with overwhelming sexism from trolls, who launched an online campaign to discredit it. Critics were kind to Ghostbusters, but the fan backlash was strong, and the film underperformed at the box office, becoming one of the 21st century's biggest bombs.

3 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Zack Snyder might be the single most controversial director of the 2010s. His detractors accuse him of ruining the DCEU, while his fans passionately support his vision. Love him or hate him, Snyder has a distinctive and instantly recognizable style that defined the DCEU for better and worse.

2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice remains deeply polarizing seven years after its release. The film continued Snyder's exploration of Superman as a god-like figure, casting Batman as a bitter vigilante hellbent on bringing down the Last Son of Krypton. Like many of Snyder's previous films, Batman v. Superman has several fascinating ideas and an excellent cast. However, it also tries to do too many things at once, thus failing to do them justice. Batman v. Superman is far from a trainwreck, but it's not what most fans expected or wanted from DC's Trinity's first live-action appearance.

2 'Man Of Steel' (2013)

Snyder's journey in DC began with 2013's Man of Steel. Henry Cavill stars as Clark Kent, with the film portraying his struggle to embrace his powers in a world that fears and misunderstands him. Oscar nominees Michael Shannon and Amy Adams star as General Zod and Lois Lane.

Man of Steel was controversial from the get-go. Snyder's choice to have Superman kill General Zod sparked rage from many fans, who considered it a betrayal of one of the character's defining traits. Cavill's portrayal of a stoic, jaded Superman also received a mixed reception. Man of Steel remains polarizing today, with many considering it among Snyder's best movies and others disregarding it as a bad adaptation of the Last Son of Krypton.

1 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

No blockbuster from the past decade has been more deeply polarizing than Rian Johnson's 2017 space opera Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The plot finds Rey training under a reluctant and bitter Luke Skywalker while the struggling Resistance fights to escape an attack from the quickly recovering First Order.

Unlike its mediocre predecessor, The Last Jedi attempts to introduce new ideas to a franchise that spent years resisting change. However, Johnson's radical choices rubbed fans the wrong way, with many considering the film an insult to the established lore. The new characters also received mixed reviews, prompting accusations of sexism against a small but vocal portion of the fandom. Time has been kind to The Last Jedi, with many now considering it the best film in the series since The Empire Strikes Back. However, the film still has many detractors, who maintain it was a point of no return for the franchise.

