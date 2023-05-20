Not every movie can be a winner. For every Top Gun: Maverick, there are five The 355. Some films are dumped with little notice, dying a slow death at the box office with no one to support them. However, others are accompanied by massive marketing campaigns that practically beg audiences to watch them, to no avail.

These box-office flops are particularly hurtful for Hollywood. And while some flops get unwarranted hate, others don't get enough. These movies deserved to crash and burn at the box office for being devoid of any trace of artistry. Some are overblown vanity projects, and others are shameless cash grabs by greedy studios, but they are all unnecessary, pointless, and certified flops.

10 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ryan Reynolds' second attempt to enter the superhero world was worse than the first one. Green Lantern follows Hal Jordan, a cocky pilot who receives a ring granting him superpowers and becomes part of an intergalactic force known as the Green Lanterns. Tasked with protecting the universe against numerous threats, Jordan must face the parasitic alien force Parallax.

Green Lantern could easily be a run-of-the-mill, mediocre superhero movie like so many others that came out in the early 2000s. However, awful CGI, a terrible screenplay that bastardized many of DC's most beloved characters, and puzzling storytelling choices make Green Lantern a cinematic sin of epic proportions that deserved to crash and burn at the box office. Luckily, the third time was the charm for Reynolds, who finally found his calling by playing Deadpool years later.

9 'The Mummy' (2017)

Universal's infamous attempt to launch the "Dark Universe" began - and ended - with the 2017 reboot of The Mummy. Tom Cruise stars as Nick Morton, a US Sargeant who accidentally digs out the ancient tomb of the Egyptian Princess Ahmanet.

The Mummy had a few good ideas; gender-bending the titular villain was a stroke of genius, and casting the ever-underrated Sofia Boutella was inspired. However, everything else about the movie was terrible, from the non-existent story to the dull and gloomy tone that lacked the bombastic fun that made Brendan Fraser's Mummy duology so successful. The Mummy was a shameless attempt to launch a cinematic universe, and audiences could see it from a mile away, avoiding it like the plague.

8 'Ben-Hur' (2016)

Image via MGM

Wiliam Wyler's 1959 epic Ben-Hur is a cinematic institution with a legacy that endures today. Remaking it seemed a fool's errand, so everyone left it alone for nearly sixty years. However, MGM and Paramount got cocky after a series of unexpected successes and attempted to bring the Biblical epic back to the big screen, with Timur Bekmambetov directing and Jack Huston and Toby Kebbell starring.

The result was Ben-Hur, a non-existent film that it's not necessarily bad but is certainly mediocre. The film was released to little fanfare, barely making a dent in the box office and disappearing before anyone could even register it. The writing was always on the wall for this turkey, but Ben-Hur's astounding disappointment has become a Hollywood cautionary tale against remaking classic films.

7 'Pixels' (2015)

Adam Sandler has made several bad movies, but few are as bad as 2015's Pixels. The plot follows an alien race invading Earth by using characters from classic arcade games, leading the government to recruit former gaming champions to fight them.

Pixels wastes a possibly charming idea with a moronic screenplay that gets tiresome incredibly quickly. Unlike other bad Sandler movies that audiences loved, Pixels was universally derided, disappointing at the box office and marking a new low for the actor's career. Luckily, Sandler has expanded his resumé in recent years, reminding audiences how compelling he can be in the right role.

6 'Dark Phoenix' (2019)

The X-Men series hit a franchise high with 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, an ambitious crossover acclaimed by critics and embraced by audiences. However, the 2016 follow-up, X-Men: Apocalypse, was disappointing, casting a shadow on the franchise's future. Still, not even the worst scenarios could've prepared audiences for how terrible Dark Phoenix was.

Ruining the X-Men's most iconic comic book storyline for a second time, Dark Phoenix was lazy, cheap-looking, and awfully boring. The film felt tiny, almost meaningless, especially in the year that saw the releases of major hits like Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Dark Phoenix was a painful death for Fox's veteran series, but not even hardcore fans could find a reason to care about it.

5 'R.I.P.D.' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the eponymous 1999 comic book, R.I.P.D. stars Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds. The plot centers on two officers working for an afterlife police department tasked with finding dead spirits who escaped judgment and are posing as ordinary humans.

Boasting a showy premise and two likable actors, R.I.P.D. seemed like a surefire bet. However, the film was dead on arrival, especially in the hyper-competitive summer season. It didn't help that R.I.P.D. is spectacularly bad, a dumb, tedious, formulaic, and ridiculously overblown attempt to recapture the magic that made Men In Black a massive hit.

4 'Dolittle' (2020)

Robert Downey Jr.'s post-MCU career has been unfortunate. His first film after saying goodbye to the massive franchise was a remake of the beloved Hugh Lofting character Dr. Dolittle. 2020's Dolittle follows the eccentric doctor and his animal friends traveling to a mysterious island to find a cure for Queen Victoria's sudden illness.

Dolittle lacks the charm that made the first two film iterations of the character so successful. The film is crass and borderline idiotic, with lazy humor and a silly, unconvincing performance from Downey Jr. Dolittle had the misfortune of opening months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which didn't help its box office grosses, further cementing it as one of the new millennium's most significant flops.

3 'Cats' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Cats is a Broadway institution thanks to its quaint, campy approach. However, translating it to live-action was far more challenging than anyone thought, mainly because its plot didn't seem made to sustain a logical narrative. Still, Oscar-winner Tom Hooper tried it, crafting one of the 21st century's most notoriously terrible movies.

Cats is now a cinematic punchline, an infamous flop that is as terrible as everyone says. The film's bizarre vision of humanoid cats is a nightmare straight out of the uncanny valley, with audiences viciously ripping it apart as soon as the trailer debuted. However, even they didn't want to pay to mock it, and the film was a titanic box office flop. Still, Cats seemed poised to live in infamy for years to come, becoming this generation's camp classic.

2 'Black Adam' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros.

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe did change after Black Adam premiered, although probably not in the way Dwayne Johnson hoped. The film takes the titular antihero, a B-list character at best, and tries to elevate him to the A-list; however, it fails spectacularly, delivering one of the new millennium's worst trainwrecks.

The problem was that Black Adam should've never received a movie in the first place - the character is Shazam's archenemy and has no business venturing out on his own. It didn't help that Black Adam had a mediocre story, mediocre characters, and lackluster action sequences. The film also debuted during a chaotic time for the DCEU, meaning audiences didn't want to spend their money watching an unpopular character wreaking stuff for two hours.

1 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

Whoever thought casting Johnny Depp as a Comanche warrior was a good idea should be ashamed of themselves. The controversial actor starred in 2013's The Lone Ranger, a modern adaptation of the beloved eponymous character that was so bad it represented a new low for his already struggling career.

The Lone Ranger is the worst thing a movie can be: boring. While many movies have a so-bad-they're-good quality, The Lone Ranger is lifeless and forgettable, making its egregious 140+ minute runtime even more unbearable. With two unappealing leads and a screenplay that barely tries, The Lone Ranger is the worst kind of blockbuster that justifiably crashed and burned at the box office.

