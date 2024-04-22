Laughter is the best medicine - at least that's what nonmedical professionals may tell you, and there is perhaps no better way to get your fix than through movies. From classic Hollywood comedies such as Some Like It Hot and His Girl Friday to the teen flicks of the 80s like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Breakfast Club, everyone has their favorite comedy, and, in turn, their favorite comedy actor.

The 21st Century has seen the ebbing and flowing of cinema's wackiest genre, with many new innovators bringing fresh styles and enigmatic brands of humor that have earned them legions of supporters. Recent years have been dominated by some of the funniest people on the planet, with their filmographies featuring a plethora of the biggest movies of our time. Whether they're an SNL graduate or a boundary-pushing Brit, 21st-century comedy has been treated to a host of actors likely to long be considered some of the greatest ever.

10 Maya Rudolph

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

In just the past ten years, Maya Rudolph's filmography rivals some of the very best. Earning her big break on SNL back in 2000, the talented actress and comedian would instantly draw love from fans, with many seeing her as a breath of fresh air during a period for the show that felt like an evolution was needed. Staying on the series for seven years, her inevitable foray into films felt destined for success, with the subsequent 17 years proving just that.

From Grown Ups, to Sisters, and Life of the Party, Rudolph consistently proves that her ability to blend sincere drama with cut-throat comedy is no fluke. However, many do consider her best work to be in the iconic 2011 movie Bridesmaids as Lillian, with Rudolph lining up with some of the 21st Century's best female comics in a movie that felt like the progressive poster for the bright future of American comedy.

9 Simon Pegg

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Simon Pegg's impact on modern comedy could be contained within the iconic Cornetto trilogy, with its widespread influence alone enough to place him on this list. The truth is that this astutely observant British comic has thrived even beyond these films, with his rise to the top of the British film scene and later into Hollywood proof of his talent.

With a filmography that includes blockbuster franchises such as Star Wars, Star Trek, and Mission Impossible, it is the aforementioned trilogy that opened the eyes of the world to one of its most exciting comics. In Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, Pegg, alongside long-time collaborators Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright, would bring what felt like niche British comedy to the masses, with Shaun of the Dead in particular earning the actor the coveted Peter Sellers Award for Comedy.

8 Paul Rudd

'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

The man who never seems to age, Paul Rudd's ability to seamlessly blend genres and play an uncanny variety of comic characters, each uniquely hilarious, will see him likely stay at the top of Hollywood for years to come. Thanks to his early work in the likes of Clueless, Romeo + Juliet, and, surprisingly, the Halloween franchise, clearly the attention of producers was captured, with the following 25 or so years featuring a remarkably impressive filmography.

Whether it's as Peter Klaven in I Love You, Man, Brian Fantana in Anchorman, or himself in This Is the End, Rudd always delivers, with his later move into the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decision that, although initially surprising some, left no one shocked when Rudd aced the role of Scott Lang. From his Golden Globe win to being voted Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, there might just be nothing Rudd hasn't achieved.

7 Sacha Baron Cohen

'Borat' (2006)

One branch of comedy that has thrived in the 21st century is political and social satire, with there being no better boundary pusher than Sacha Baron Cohen. Provocative and daring, Baron Cohen's early work on British television saw him don the mask of many now-famous caricatures, with none more iconic than Ali G.

However, Baron Cohen's move into movies would prove his greatest decision, with his seminal project, Borat, seeing the Cambridge University-trained actor in the titular role as a Kazakhstani journalist who ventures to America to make a documentary. Most of the events in Borat involve Baron Cohen exposing the often frightening views of certain communities, with the line between fact and fiction intelligently blurred. For Borat, Baron Cohen earned an eye-watering number of accolades, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy. Beyond this, there may be no better example of Baron Cohen's genius than his 2013 BAFTA Charlie Chaplin Brittania Award, and his inclusion in the 2018 Times list of the 30 best living comedians.

6 Kristen Wiig

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

There is no doubting just how big an impact Kristen Wiig has had on modern comedy. Starting life in the Los Angeles comedy troupe, The Groundlings, Wiig was immediately identified as a performer with raw talent. It is this raw talent and clear drive for success that saw Wiig join the 2005 cast of SNL, where she would stay for seven outstanding years and earn four Primetime Emmy nominations.

Little did Wiig or anyone know that this would just be the beginning, with the subsequent decade seeing the comedian turn in some of the most memorable modern performances in Hollywood comedy. From The Martian to Knocked Up, and even alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in the underrated alien flick Paul, Wiig manages to be both side-splittingly funny and impressively unique in all of her performances. There is, however, one film that stands above them all as Wiig's greatest contribution to modern movies - Bridesmaids. As co-writer and star of the critically acclaimed masterpiece, Wiig would rightfully earn herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress and even an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay at a time when the comedy genre felt harshly overlooked by the Academy.

5 Seth Rogen

'Pineapple Express' (2008)

Seth Rogen tore up the comedy rulebook in the noughties, perhaps even changing comedy forever. Beyond being a talented actor, filmmaker, and stand-up comedian, Rogen's impact on 21st Century comedy can be boiled down to just two words - stoner comedy. Although this enigmatic sub-genre has a history in film that dates back almost 100 years, the once cult following it received was blown into the mainstream thanks in no small part to Rogen, with the likes of Knocked Up and Pineapple Express triumphs of, not just the stoner comedy sub-genre, but of modern comedy in general.

With his early on-screen work largely dominated by sitcoms such as Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, Rogen's move into the world of film was always his dream, with friend and long-time collaborator Judd Apatow guiding him along the way. Now a mainstay on our screens, Rogen's filmography includes the likes of The Interview, Neighbors, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and even a lesser-spotted role in Donnie Darko. Not just that, but Rogen is a highly successful producer and a champion activist, spending much of his life using his platform for good and campaigning to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease, meaning he isn't just brilliantly funny but also a genuinely thoughtful person.

4 Melissa McCarthy

'The Heat' (2013)

Producer, writer, actress, singer... is there anything Melissa McCarthy can't do? Hailed as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2016, McCarthy's career until that date would more than earn this high praise, with her breakout role coming as the loveable Sookie in Gilmore Girls.

No matter what role she is in, McCarthy always seems to steal the show, with the best highlight of this coming in her portrayal of Megan in Bridesmaids, a role that would earn her a Best Supporting Actress nod at the Academy Awards. Off the back of that success, McCarthy starred in a plethora of comedy movies, including the likes of Identity Thief, The Heat, and Spy, with her remarkable consistency proving she is one of Hollywood's best leading ladies. From Emmy nominations to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, perhaps McCarthy's most exceptional achievement is being named the 22nd greatest actor of the 21st Century, according to The New York Times.

3 Adam Sandler

'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Love him or hate him, it is impossible to argue that Adam Sandler's impact on 21st Century comedy is almost unmatched. Hailed as one of SNL's best exports, Sandler's early domination of the Hollywood comedy scene would see him showcase his comedic chops in the likes of Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and the iconic Happy Gilmore, a movie Sandler has recently written a sequel for.

Despite his many critics, Sandler has proved time and time again that he is one of Hollywood's biggest names, with leading roles in the likes of the underrated Meyerowitz Stories, Murder Mystery, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love. With his wacky brand of humor and unforgettable voice, Sandler has become the poster boy for a generation of comics, leading to many accolades including a Golden Globe, five Primetime Emmys, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. After receiving a four-year movie deal with Netflix in 2020 worth over $250 million, Sandler recently topped the Forbes list of Hollywood's best-paid actors, an achievement in his career perhaps only rivaled by his 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

2 Steve Carell

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Named "America's Funniest Man" by Life magazine, Steve Carell's rise to stardom in the 21st Century has been both astounding and deserved. Beginning his career in small roles on the likes of The Dana Carvey Show and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the mid-noughties would see everything suddenly change for Carell, with three of his most acclaimed roles to date launching in the space of two years as Brick in Anchorman, Michael Scott in The Office, and as Andy Stitzer in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. It is the latter of this trio that many cite as Carell's real break into Hollywood, with the funny man turning in one of his best-loved performances to date.

Also now beloved for his tender dramatic work in the likes of Little Miss Sunshine and Foxcatcher, Carell's impressive filmography is frankly too large to list, although highlights include Asteroid City, The Big Short, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. The power in Carell's performances comes from his ability to always feel spontaneous, making a scene that has likely been rehearsed many times feel like something straight out of an improv class. Even when he isn't using his hilariously expressive face for good comedic use, his voice is ringing out around the living rooms of family homes worldwide as the iconic Gru in the Despicable Me franchise. A charming show-stealer, Carell is certainly one of modern cinema's funniest performers.

1 Will Ferrell

'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)