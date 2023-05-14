The black comedy saw a huge boost during the 21st century. Early films like Bandits and Bad Santa hinted that the genre would dominate the upcoming two decades, and audiences responded enthusiastically. Indeed, black comedies might not be massive box office successes, but they have a loyal audience that always shows up.

Several worthy black comedies premiered in the new millennium, with some all-time greats premiering during the late 2010s. From satirical takes on the food industry to topical commentaries on sexism set in the early 18th century, these black comedies are biting, sharp, and among the best pictures to grace the silver screen during the 21st century.

10 'Super' (2010)

Before James Gunn became Mr. DC, he dipped his toes in the superhero genre with his delicious black comedy Super. Rainn Wilson stars as Frank Darbo, a man with no superhuman abilities who nevertheless becomes a superhero. Calling himself The Crimson Bolt, he joins an enthusiastic comic book store clerk in an ambitious attempt to rescue his wife from a dangerous drug dealer.

RELATED: Every James Gunn Movie, Ranked

A clever deconstruction of the superhero canon, Super subverts the genre's tropes and delivers an intriguing, if not entirely successful, adventure. Wilson and Elliot Page make for an unlikely but compelling duo, with Gunn's trademark wicked wit powering the film's twisted humor. Super might not be the best superhero movie, but it's a refreshing and sharp entry into a genre that's too often bland and traditional.

9 'The Menu' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult star in Mark Mylod's black comedy The Menu. The film follows a group of upper-class guests traveling to a secluded island to attend the prestigious Hawthorn restaurant, run by the acclaimed chef Julian Slowik. However, their evening turns sour when the chef reveals his sinister purposes.

The Menu is a classic eat-the-rich movie elevated by Fiennes' fiercely committed performance. Its insights into class divide and social dynamics are nothing out of the ordinary, but a witty screenplay and a stellar cast make The Menu a morbidly funny and surprisingly quotable black comedy.

8 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

The biting satire Ingrid Goes West stars Aubrey Plaza as a young woman recently released from a mental institution. Unstable and lonely, Ingrid becomes obsessed with an Instagram influencer, played by Elizabeth Olsen; as the two become closer, the fragile facade of their lives begins to crack.

RELATED: 10 Aubrey Plaza Performances That Show Her Mastery Of Black Comedy

Ingrid Goes West is a wicked and clever takedown of celebrity culture fueled by an awkwardly compelling performance from Aubrey Plaza. Funny, often cringey, yet spellbinding, the film shines as a scathing critique of social media and an empathetic look at loneliness and self-delusion.

7 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Image Via Focus Features

Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly becoming a mainstay in black comedy. Her contributions to the genre are significant, dating back to the 2017 teen thriller Thoroughbreds co-starring Olivia Cooke. The film centers on Amanda, an emotionless high school student who reconnects with her childhood friend, posh and put-together Lily. As their bond deepens, the two confide in each other and hatch a bleak plan to improve their lives.

A twisted spin on the revenge thriller, Thoroughbreds is a showcase for its two young lead stars, with Cooke particularly shining as the stunted Amanda. Thorny but rewarding, Throughoubreds is an unpredictable, wild ride and a teen film that perfectly reflects its biting generation.

6 'Young Adult' (2011)

Charlize Theron delivers one of the best performances of her acclaimed career in Jason Reitman's 2011 black comedy Young Adult, written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody. The film revolves around Mavis, an alcoholic ghost writer who returns to her hometown in a misguided attempt to win back her high school sweetheart, who recently had a baby with his wife.

Bleak but clever, Young Adult is a fascinating character study on perpetual adolescence and coming of age well into adulthood. Theron excels as the selfish Mavis, crafting an exquisite portrayal of emotional immaturity and regret that elevates Cody's bold, witty screenplay. Young Adult might not provide much catharsis, but it is a brilliant exploration of people's desire to relive those old glory days.

5 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Comedy" isn't the first genre that comes to mind when talking about Martin Scorsese. However, if The Wolf of Wall Street is any indication, perhaps it should be. Based on the scandalous life of former stockbroker Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street chronicles his rise to prominence, debauched and libertine lifestyle, and ultimate fall from grace.

Scorsese opts for a balls-to-the-wall approach with the film, receiving the full commitment from his leading man, a never-better Leonardo DiCaprio. The result is a shamelessly excessive movie about excess, a vivid portrayal of the cocaine-fueled Wall Street of the 80s that walks a fine line between depicting Belfort's explosive life and glorifying it.

4 'Birdman' (2014)

Michael Keaton has a much-deserved comeback with Alejandro González Iñárritu's showbusiness satire, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Keaton stars as Riggan Thomson, a past-his-prime actor trying to resurrect his career by mounting an ambitious Broadway adaptation of a Raymond Carver story.

Imbued with Iñárritu's uncompromising approach and powered by a bravura performance from Keaton, Birdman is a technical wonder and a black comedy with sharp teeth. Funny, absurd, somewhat pathetic, and thrilling, Birdman paints a bleak portrayal of fame, showing the prize it exerts and the lengths people will go to recover it once it's been lost.

3 'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos is among the most interesting and daring filmmakers working today. His films are unforgiving, tough experiences that challenge audiences to see beyond what's on the screen. Lanthimos' 2018 historical black comedy, The Favourite, is possibly his most polished effort, dramatizing Queen Anne's reign and injecting it with heavy doses of topical social commentary.

RELATED: The 10 Best Historical Comedies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Led by three titanic performances from Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz, The Favourite is an absorbing look into the complicated dynamic between three complex and fascinating women. Sharp and shrewd yet deliciously caustic and wicked, The Favourite is a chaotic look at ambition and power that never sacrifices its characters' humanity for cheap shocks.

2 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' (2022)

Martin McDonagh has done more for the black comedy genre in the 21st century than any other director. His screenplays are intelligent, biting, and hilarious, finding humor in the darkest corners of the human psyche. However, McDonagh's most recent effort, The Banshees of Inisherin, might be his crowning jewel. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as Podrick and Colm, two lifelong friends whose lives radically change after the latter abruptly terminates his friendship with the former.

Deftly balancing comedy and tragedy, The Banshees of Inisherin is a masterclass in storytelling. McDonagh uses his unforgiving approach to tell a story about male loneliness, purpose, and repressed emotions that ranks among the 21st century's most insightful and affecting pictures.

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Parasite is a monumental achievement in filmmaking and one of the best pictures of the 21st century. Bong Joon-ho's biting social satire follows a poor family who scheme and lie their way into a rich family's home and life by pretending to be unrelated, gifted individuals.

Exploring themes of class divide, social expectations, and inequality, Parasite shoots an arrow straight into capitalism's heart. Elevated by a stellar ensemble guided by Bong's masterful hand behind the camera, Parasite is a stylish, anxious, and satisfying thriller that grabs the attention and never lets go, a modern-day masterpiece with sharp teeth to match its ferocious bark.

NEXT: 10 Best Thriller Comedies Of The 21st Century