Modern Family has such a strong ensemble cast. From Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy to Sophia Vergara's Gloria Pritchett, everyone has their moments and roles. The sprawling cast have a form of equality to them, all needing each other, and all just as important as each other. However, everyone's favorite ginger lawyer, Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) may get overlooked at times. With his partner Cameron "Cam" Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) being a powerhouse of personality, and his daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), being a chaotic bundle of sass, Mitchell Pritchett is less rambunctious than members of his immediate and extended family. Yet, he has some incredible moments that have us crying with laughter and cringing in embarrassment. Jessie Tyler Ferguson gives a relatable and nuanced performance that's equal parts catty, equal parts shy, and equal parts lovable. For someone so neurotically buttoned-up and overanalyical, Mitchell's moments of reckless abandon make some of the most satisfying of the entire show.

So, let's go down the rabbit hole and appreciate some of the best moments of Mitchell.

Shaming a Child in a Restaurant, "My Funky Valentine" (SE1, EP15)

This one, although pretty awkward, establishes Mitchell's kind heart and loyalty to his family. It also provides a humor peak at his talents as a lawyer. After feeling down-trodden at work, having had his opportunity to shine taken away from him, Mitchell begrudgingly accompanies Cam, Lily and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) to help Manny win over his crush at a local restaurant. The gang discovers that Manny's crush it their with another boy. After this boy steals Manny's poem, berates and shoves him, Mitchell seizes his moment. Following an opening about the "little guy" effectively stick to the man, Mitchell knocks the drama up a gear and begins to address the entire restaurant. The final blow to the boy's ego occurs when Mitchell points the finger and proclaims his iconic: "Shaaame!"

Becoming van Gogh, "Summer Lovin'" (SE7, EP1)

As a result of a career crisis, Mitchell finds himself bored and unfulfilled. He decides to flex his creative muscles and try some painting. Of course, he is ginger, but begins to wear a straw hat, and he then injures his ear: the similarities to the famous Vincent van Gogh becoming more and more egregious. What's all the more humorous, is that his paintings aren't even particularly inspired or 'good' at all. Of in his own little bubble, Mitchell's declining mental state mimics that of van Gogh's, and it's Cam that sums it up best: "You know why he reminds you of van Gogh? Because he's earning nothing... and he's losing his mind!"

Thieving Oprah, "Wine Weekend" (SE9, EP16)

This episode had the whole family sneaking around with their various agendas, Phil and Cam rehearsing to be street-dancers, Jay hiding Stella from Gloria, Haley (Sarah Hyland) being the real culprit behind the broken tiara, and, of course, Gloria and Mitchell secretly dressed to the nines to scurry of to a ridiculous party hosted by Oprah. The child-like wonder on both of their faces as they approach the party, basking in the iconic Oprah glow, is lovely to see. The comments about a living chess set and real-life elephants and the overall absurdity of the party are left to the audience's imagination, but Mitchell cannot help but steal a souvenir.

The Rex Misunderstanding, "Spring-A-Ding-Fling" (SE5, EP16)

Mitchell is a man of strong principles that he - for the most part - tries to keep intact, only for them to rapidly erode in his times of moral weakness. However, its Mitchell's own sense of righteous that results in a severe case of shooting himself in the foot in this episode. Guest-starring Aisha Tyler, Mitchell is led to believe with such conviction that his new boss, played by Tyler, is an absolute demon. Under the impression of her mistreating staff and ordering him to tend to her dog, Mitchell's heart is in the right place... but his perception is right out of the window. After a glorious outburst, completely reprimanding his boss, it is revealed that she is a lovely person and, to top it all of, it is revealed she wanted Mitchell to "groom" a human intern... and not her dog. The gradual realization of his complete misreading of the situation is both hilarious and horrific to watch. Overall, we see Mitchell orchestrate his own personal Hell... which is, nevertheless, paved with the best intentions.

Spider-Man, "Halloween" (SE2, EP6)

Mitchell's stern and put-together facade does have an inner child underneath, but, sadly, the unleashing of this inner child often leads to his upmost embarrassing. After seeing two of his colleagues being utterly ridiculed for their costume choices, a sweaty and sheepish Mitchell dons a Spider-Man suit. After covering it with a three-peice suit, the subtle squeaks and shuffles of the costume have us giggling already. However, Mitchell is then called into an important meeting, becoming an awkward mess in a feeble attempt to cover the sounds of the suit. At last, he slips away to remove the suit and set the Spider-Man free underneath - the gasp of relief that follows this is so comical. After hearing a janitor enter the bathroom, only to find Mitchell's abandoned shirt, the moment of tense silence as Mitchell hides in the toilet, sporting a Spider-Man-like pose, is priceless. The climax of the scene, being his great escape of climbing down the pipe, ends in complete diaster, as Mitchell sets off a car alarm, his entire work place looking out of the windows to see him at his lowest.

Kung Sue, "Winner Winner Turkey Dinner" (SE9, EP7)

Much like the third entry on this list, this shows a lie getting hilariously out of control. Having been praised for his courageous efforts fighting off a home invader, we see Cam doting over his hero of the hour, Mitchell, who is sporting a head wound, and an evidently guilty conscience. The reality of the situation is that he brought out his old nunchucks wanting to revive his former love of martial arts, whilst revealing his shame of being called "Kung Sue" by his cutting father and sister. However, it all ends in a flurry of disaster, breaking furniture, a window, and his own face with said nunchucks, this slapstick sequence and its escalation would squeeze a chuckle out of anybody.

Snorkels, "Phil on Wire" (SE3 EP3)

This one's definitely one of the best, if not the best, Mitchell moment in the entirety of Modern Family. We see Mitchell witness Cam partake in a juice fast: the entire episode dedicates time to building up Cam's emotional unpredictability, on account of him not eating as much. We see Mitchell recount Cam's "stages" of rage, sadness, realization, and more. In an act of support, Mitchell decides to join Cam on the fast, but the two need to attend an important and intimate fundraising party for marine life, hosted my Mitchell's boss. Cam is irate and hangry, Mitchell trying to suppress any potential outbursts. However, Mitchell's boss begins to tell a story of a seal called Snorkels and his unfortunate demise, due to pollution and littering. The iconic twist of the episode bursts forth, as we see Mitchell begin to sob, ugly-crying and overcome with emotion. The tears turn into hysterical shouting and spitting, as Cam attempts to lead him from the room. The unexpectedness of the scene, coupled with hilarious details in Ferguson's performance makes this a truly classic moment in sit-com history.

