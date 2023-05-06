Last month marked three years since the series finale of Modern Family, one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. For a decade, Modern Family followed the hilarious antics of a blended family as they navigated marriage, parenthood, adolescence, and classic family drama. Over the years, fans got to see characters grow up, find love, get their hearts broken, and almost everything else that we can all relate to. With an incredible cast of comedic characters, it is truly one of the most memorable series of the past twenty years. So, now that some time has passed since we said our goodbyes to the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado family, let's look back at where each character ended up in the final episode.

Jay, Gloria, and Manny

The Pritchett-Delgado side of the family provided some of the most hilarious moments in the series as Jay and Gloria (Ed O'Neill and Sofia Veragra) navigated each other's culture and stubborn attitude while raising Manny and Joe (Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire). Over eleven seasons, Gloria went from being resented by Jay's children to being an integral part of the family, and Jay's stoic facade melted over the years as he became closer to his loved ones. So, where did they end up in the end?

Jay and Gloria's storyline ended with a fitting role reversal as Jay retired from his classic closet business, and encouraged Gloria to pursue a career. In the beginning, Gloria struggled with being perceived as insincere or taking advantage of her relationship with Jay but always proved her feelings for him were real. Having struggled as a single mother before meeting Jay, she went on to launch her own hot sauce company and eventually begins a career in real estate alongside Phil (Ty Burrell). It's fitting that when we leave them, Jay is finally enjoying his well-deserved retirement, and Gloria is pursuing her goals. Meanwhile, Manny has reconnected with his absentee father, who invites him to spend a year traveling the world together. As a child, Manny was sometimes sheltered by his mother and struggled to find his identity when he didn't quite fit in with other kids his age. His decision to explore the world is a great way for his arc to end as he goes off to have his own adventures.

Mitchell, Cameron, and Lily

Everyone's favorite couple, Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet), faced their fair share of struggles throughout the series as they struggled with their careers, parenthood, the adoption process, and more. Their chemistry is comedic gold and their blend of cynicism and flamboyance was the perfect combination. The series started with Mitch and Cam revealing to the family that they had adopted a daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

In the final season, it seems they have finally hit their stride after overcoming some setbacks. Mitch's relationship with his father, which was often strained over his sexuality and personality, has been repaired, and they are ready to begin a new chapter in their dream house. After struggling with the decision of adopting another child, and the loss of an adoption falling through, they finally are able to add a new member to the family. While having a housewarming party, Cam receives a surprise job offer to coach a football team. They decide to move to Missouri, so Cam can have his dream job, and they can grow their family in a new place.

Phil, Claire, Haley, Alex, and Luke

The cast of Modern Family in the series finaleThe Dunphy family was always the heart of the show, with Phil and Claire's (Julie Bowen) quirky relationship, and their three squabbling kids always wreaking some sort of havoc in the household. This duo definitely had the most on their plate in terms of parenting, and Phil's carefree attitude often clashed with Claire's neurotic tendencies. While at times they seem like an unlikely match, they always prove that they are meant to be by always supporting each other and their children. At the end of the series, their kids are all grown up, and they are all ready for a new phase in their lives.

Haley (Sarah Hyland), the eldest, was often at odds with her parents and siblings as her rebellious nature got her into trouble on a regular basis. In the end, she has become a parent herself, with her longtime boyfriend, Dylan (Reid Ewing). As a mother of twins, she finally begins to understand what she put her parents through, and it is clear how much she has grown up over the years. After living at home for her whole life, she and Dylan get their own apartment together and begin to raise their own family.

Alex (Ariel Winter), the pessimistic, over-achieving middle child has also come a long way. From being an awkward teen always fighting with her sister, she has become more close to her siblings and is at the start of a promising career. After doing everything right, she realizes that her dream job is not actually fulfilling. With the encouragement of her sister, she quits her corporate job and confesses her feelings for her old professor, agreeing to follow him on a research trip to Switzerland. After all her years of all work and no play, Alex is finally taking a risk and pursuing something that she's passionate about.

The youngest and goofiest sibling, Luke (Nolan Gould), is also taking a big step. After struggling in school his whole life, he has been accepted to college and decides to attend the University of Oregon. This leaves Claire and Phil empty nesters, all in the course of a few days. With their kids moving away, and Mitch and Cam leaving as well, they are worried about what life on their own will be like. They decide to take the opportunity to go on a road trip in honor of Phil's late father, and spend some quality time without the rest of the family.

In the final episode of this influential show, they ponder what life will be like now that their family is spread out around the world instead of a few blocks away. With that chapter of their lives coming to a close, they acknowledge that all they can do is leave the porch light on for their family and take comfort in the fact that they will always be their each other, even when they're apart.