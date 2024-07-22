Even a few years after the series finale, Modern Family is a show that continues to have a profound impact on the world of entertainment. The series premiered in 2009 and lasted for over a decade, with its emotional final episode releasing early in 2020. The show was unique in its portrayal of the American family, something that has traditionally been the same in the past. Ranging from the nuclear family to a same-sex household, Modern Family manages to transcend generational and social boundaries in a way that is comedic while also feeling real and relatable.

The series resonated with many people throughout its eleven-season run and 22 total Emmy Awards. The show also manages to be a relatively rare one that is very rewatchable and has heart through the growth of its compelling characters, both children and adults alike. Being set throughout the course of the 2010s, the series tackles several social and cultural topics relevant to when each season came out. Overall, Modern Family is a sitcom that cannot be replicated, as it was a product of its time that had something for a wide array of people to enjoy, with certain episodes showcasing its appeal the best.

10 "The Incident"

Season 1, Episode 4

In this episode, DeDe (Shelley Long) makes her memorable debut in the show that shakes up the family. Following the incident that she caused at Jay and Gloria's wedding that led to her being carried out by Phil (Ty Burrell), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), she comes to town in the hopes of apologizing to the whole family. Naturally, her request doesn't go well with some of the family, especially Gloria. However, most of the family wants to put what happened at the wedding behind them, and things appear to be going surprisingly well at the family dinner. That is, until DeDe repeats her outburst at the wedding by attacking Gloria. The rollercoaster of an episode ends with Dylan (Reid Ewing), Haley's boyfriend, giving an impactful reminder for the family to be grateful for their closeness and inclusiveness.

"The Incident" provides a lot of insight into the Pritchett family history, including how Claire and Mitchell feel about their mother. DeDe is a very interesting character as any episode with her is sure to be filled with drama and excitement. Her crazy side is certainly on display in this episode, but she also comes across as somewhat sympathetic in her struggle to move on from her marriage with Jay. There are definitely points where the family is justified in their annoyance with her, but it is still clear that her children, ex-husband, and the rest of the family still care for her. Plus, Dylan's song at the end of the episode is truly iconic, something that the whole family can agree on.

9 "A Hard Jay's Night"

Season 5, Episode 19

It isn't easy adjusting to new phases in life, with the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker family being no exception. This episode opens with Claire proud of having covered for Jay at work while he was sick the whole week. However, she is met with the usual indifferent response from Jay as they both prepare dinner for the family. Things escalate, as Claire confronts her dad when he decides to make his own sauce for dinner, even though Claire has already made her own. Words are exchanged and food is thrown, with Claire realizing that her dad's age was getting to him. On the flip side, Phil tries to get Gloria to sell her old apartment, but the memories she has of it make it very hard for her to do so. After spending the day at the salon that Gloria used to work at, Phil confronts her about what she really thinks about selling her apartment. The episode ends with both of the Dunphys comforting Jay and Gloria in their own way.

Change is hard and isn't something that one can get used to overnight. Whether its growing older or realizing that a chapter of one's life has past, it is no less difficult to face this reality. "A Hard Jay's Night" masterfully blends this universal theme with the various comedic moments present in both of these plotlines. Claire and Jay's competitive relationship is on display once again, but ends with Jay reassured that he is still needed at the office, with it not yet being his time to pass the torch. Gloria is also reassured by Phil that it's alright to be attached to her past, as she'll know when it's time to sell her apartment. Also, Mitchell and Cam's reactions to their wedding topper can't be ignored, as it leads to several funny moments where Mitchell tries to get rid of it.

8 "Arrested"

Season 4, Episode 7

This episode was a bit out of left field (even for Haley), but it is arguably one of the most important in the series. Phil and Claire are woken up in the middle of the night to find out that Haley has been arrested. They, along with Mitchell, rush down to her college where they find out she was not only underage drinking but, technically, assaulted a police officer by accidentally falling on him. The family then heads to her disciplinary hearing, where Haley finally takes accountability for all of her mistakes. Meanwhile, DeDe is back in town again, where she and Gloria bond over Gloria's pregnancy. She proceeds to tell Gloria about Jay's parenting role, leading to Jay reassuring Gloria that things are different and that he is fully committed to helping her with the baby.

Haley has always been the rebellious teenager that is no stranger to getting into trouble. Even still, her getting expelled just a few weeks after she moved in was a shock to fans. This episode showcased that life is messy sometimes and doesn't always go as planned. It took getting kicked out of college for her to realize that she needed to be more serious about her future, something she might not have figured out until later down the line. Given where she ends up at the end of the series, "Arrested" points out that college isn't exactly what's best for everyone. Jay also comes to terms with his past mistakes as a father (ironically, with a push from his ex-wife), and decides to learn from them to be a better father.

7 "Torn Between Two Lovers"

Season 10, Episode 4

Haley's string of boyfriends throughout the series had fans wondering who she would end up with. After her on-again-off-again relationship with Dylan, it seemed like he wouldn't be her endgame. However, with Dylan's sudden entrance into her life again, Haley is forced to make a choice between her current boyfriend and her former flame. After a hilariously awkward encounter between Dylan and Arwin at the Dunphy house, Haley decides that she wants someone who she can be herself with, and that's Dylan. Meanwhile, Manny's girlfriend, Sherry, overstays her welcome as her constant improv routine gets to Jay. He later finds out that it annoys Gloria as well, and it becomes a game of chicken as to who is going to kick her out.

The heart of this episode is in the Haley plotline, as the decision she faces is one of the most important in her life thus far. While there is still controversy in the fandom as to who Haley should have ended up with, her choice is one that is heartwarming nonetheless. She could have chosen Arvin and lived a comfortable life with a dorky, yet caring guy, but she knew that she would never feel the same comfort and happiness that she had with Dylan. Plus, Dylan's dedication throughout the series to gradually getting his life together to be deserving of Haley is admirable. "Torn Between Two Lovers" makes for a satisfying conclusion to Haley's love life with the person she was with since the pilot episode.

6 "Good Grief"

Season 10, Episode 5

One of the most serious episodes of the show, "Good Grief," takes the family, as well as the audience, by surprise with the news of DeDe's sudden death. The episode focuses on each family member's reaction to this sad news. Claire and Mitchell at first have differing reactions to the news. Mitchell remembers all the fond memories he had with his mother, while Claire hones in on the unpleasant ones as a way of coping with her guilt for the fights that they would get into. Phil and Cam also have a touching reflection on how DeDe affected their lives for the better. The Dunphy children have mixed and complicated reactions to the news. Gloria believes that DeDe will haunt her due to their complicated relationship, leading to Gloria giving her a touching sendoff. Jay tries to mask his emotions about the news, but ends up sharing a memory with her to his kids that makes him emotional.

This episode comes way out of left field, especially for an annual Halloween episode. However, this works in the episode's favor as death is something that can unfortunately happen to anyone at any time. DeDe was one of the most complex characters in Modern Family, and it was fitting that she had an episode centered around her passing. Claire and Mitchell manage to grieve in their own way, with Mitchell helping Claire remember the good times she had with their mother and reminding her that she knew how much Claire loved her. Jay even opens up at the end with a story about DeDe going out of her way for him. The Pritchetts aren't known for expressing their emotions, which makes this episode one that stands out from many of the others.

5 "The Wedding"

Season 5, Episode 24

"The Wedding" has a lot of aspects packed in for audiences to love. It wouldn't be a Mitch and Cam wedding without chaos and drama. As they prepare for their wedding, they are faced with multiple hurdles including a last-minute scramble to get Cam's tuxedo from the dry cleaners. This is far from the last of their troubles, as their wedding venue is evacuated because of a nearby wildfire. They then try their backup venue, which also does not work out, with them resorting to their own home as the wedding site. That is, until Jay intervenes and arranges for the wedding to happen at his country club. Meanwhile, Andy and Haley find themselves talking with each other at a coffee shop as Andy is about to set out to Utah. After a heartfelt conversation and miscommunication, Andy ends up boarding the flight.

This episode is full of raw emotion. From Cam and Mitchell's worrying about their wedding to Andy almost leaving Beth for Haley, "The Wedding" is full of comedy blended with some of the best tear-jerker moments in the series. This season teases a relationship between Haley and Andy that fans still believe should have happened. And it's no wonder why given their chemistry. Also, Jay coming through to save his son's wedding highlights the growth he underwent since Claire and Mitchell were children. Even as he initially was uncomfortable with a gay wedding at the start of the episode, he overcomes this and is proud to walk his son down the aisle.

4 "I'm Going to Miss This"

Season 11, Episode 16

All good things must come to an end, something that Mitchell still has trouble accepting. After their spontaneous decision to adopt another baby, Cam and Mitchell are preparing to move into their new house. Mitchell has a hard time saying goodbye to his old house. In order to cure Mitchell of his "buyer's remorse," Gloria sends Mitchell back to his old house so he can get proper closure. Mitchell's hilarious and heartwarming send off happens when Cam gets the call that the baby has been born, with their family officially welcoming the newest addition to the family. On the flip side, Haley, Alex, and Luke decide to throw one last party to see if they still had it in them. They are eventually found out by Phil and Claire, who help the kids with their problems that resulted from the party.

As the penultimate episode of the series, the characters, much like the fanbase, struggle head on with saying goodbye to their status quo. "I'm Going to Miss This" explores the importance of closure and flashbacks to the past. The Dunphy kids throwing a party is a nice throwback to the early episodes of the series. It also shows Phil and Claire that even though they are grandparents, they are still going to be needed by their kids. Mitchell's goodbye to his house also shows that while it is hard letting go of the past, its worth it for what the future has in store.

3 "Come Fly With Me"

Season 1, Episode 3

"Come Fly With Me" opens with Phil wanting to bond with Jay, who isn't thrilled by this, to say the least. Jay reluctantly takes Phil with him to fly his new model plane. Phil is happy that he is spending quality time with Jay and all seems to be going alright until Jay "accidentally" hits Phil with the plane head on. Alex and Gloria also get some time to bond with one another, where Alex feels more comfortable opening up. Manny and Claire also end up getting to know each other, as Manny's adult-like personality helps Claire better understand why her daughter fights against her.

At this point in the series, the family is still not fully comfortable with each other yet. As such, "Come Fly With Me" is an integral episode that lays the groundwork for the family to become as close as they do later on in the series. Jay ends up being more accepting of Phil as he apologizes for what happened, a key step to their bond in later years. Claire and Manny also get some sibling bonding time with each other, with Manny surprisingly helping Claire with her parenting approach despite him only being 10. Overall, this episode is the first of several episodes that work to strengthen the bond of the family with its new additions.

2 "Coal Digger"

Season 1, Episode 5

Season 1 sure does have a lot of great episodes! After Luke and Manny get into a fight at school, Phil decides that it would be best for the family to address the situation head on instead of burying their feelings. This leads to Phil pushing Claire and Gloria to talk about their feelings towards one another. All goes well until it is revealed when the family is joking around that Claire called Gloria a gold digger behind her back when Jay and Gloria were still dating. After a tough, emotional conversation with one another and a jump in the pool, the family comes out stronger than before.

Even for adults, it can be hard to accept a new member of the family, especially a young and attractive stepmother. "Coal Digger" manages to convey the hurdles that can come from this, whether a kid like Manny or Luke, or an adult like Jay and Gloria. Phil manages to be the star of the episode, as it was his push that led to Claire and Gloria strengthening their relationship in the end. Through him, this episode shows that talking about feelings and problems can go a long way to finding solutions and strengthening bonds. It was also touching to see Mitchell step out of his comfort zone to learn more about football for Cam.

1 "Finale"

Season 11, Episode 17

After 11 seasons, how could a show like Modern Family possibly wrap up? With a family picture, of course! The final episode of the series finds Phil and Claire tired of the chaos that comes with having a full house, in addition to Dylan and the twins. They decide that one of them has to move out. Meanwhile, Mitchell and Cam seem to be happier than ever in their new house with their new baby, Rex. All of a sudden, Cam gets an unexpected call from The University of North Central Missouri, where he is offered the job that he initially didn't get. Gloria also struggles with being without Manny for the first time in her life.

This episode manages to be very emotional while keeping the comedic gold that the show does so well. The Dunphy kids all make plans to move out of the house. Yet, they manage to have one last sibling bonding moment by recreating something from their childhood. Alex moves to Switzerland for her job, Haley and Dylan moving into Cam and Mitchell's old house, and Luke going to college hits Phil and Claire hard like it would any parent. While Mitchell is reluctant initially to want to move to Missouri, he decides he wants to be there for Cam the way he has for the past 12 years. And Gloria makes peace with Manny going off to explore the world for a year, with her having Jay and Joe by her side as they go to Colombia for the summer. The final moments with a family photo and hug is a great send off for the series. Not to mention, the muddy family portrait from season 1 being the final shot is perfect.

