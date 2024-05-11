If someone is asked about good contemporary network sitcoms, there's a high chance that Modern Family will be one of the first to come to their mind. With its first season drawing in an average of 10 million followers each week, it's safe to say that Modern Family's popularity cannot be exaggerated. It also happened to win the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys five years in a row, being one of two sitcoms (the other being Frasier) to do so.

Being successful enough to run for a whole eleven seasons, Modern Family sits alongside shows like The Office that fans consistently return to because of its innate rewatchability. Its rewatchability stems from factors like the comedy found within the episodes, how well they're able to balance tone and the performances given by its astounding cast.

10 "The Future Dunphys"

Season 4, Episode 19

When Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) decide to visit the doctor after she had a heart issue in a past episode, they are placed near what looks like a future version of their family, and they begin to panic about their family's future. Meanwhile, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) begins inquiring about girl-related topics from her fathers, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). They panic and call Gloria (Sofia Vergara) to take her out and Lily begins to make things complicated. Jay (Ed O'Neill) takes Manny (Rico Rodriguez) out for a private school interview.

This episode is a great example of how Modern Family's writers are able to masterfully write both completely separate storylines while still finding a way to mix and meld them together to make all of them feel cohesive. The way Gloria uses her personal feelings about Manny losing his Spanish skills to inform her decisions in her plot with Lily is proof of that.

9 "Fulgencio"

Season 4, Episode 13

The primary plot of the episode surrounds Gloria and Jay getting their newborn baby christened, which brings Gloria's mother and sister to town. Gloria's mother wants the couple to name the baby Fulgencio, which Jay finds no interest in. Phil hears about the current plights of his kids while dealing with his own and decides to solve all of them with positivity before asking Luke (Nolan Gould) to go mess with all the people bothering them in a tribute to The Godfather. Finally, Mitchell and Cam struggle with Lily as she develops a bad habit of making snarky comments.

Critics and audiences praised the episode for the comedy found in every single plot line, but more specifically, the overall homage to The Godfather both at the end and in the episode's directing. The episode decides to stray away from their typical form of documentary-style directing and editing to pay reverence to The Godfather, making the episode feel unique.

8 "See You Next Fall"

Season 2, Episode 23

On the day of Alex's (Ariel Winter) middle school graduation, where she just so happens to be Valedictorian, chaos ensues. Earlier in the day, Alex struggles to memorize her speech due to her family, specifically Claire, being overbearing. Hailey (Sarah Hyland) discovers that Alex's speech is essentially a long, angry rant about how people in her class disregarded her. Jay decides to get botox, trying to hide it after feeling embarrassed. Cam and Mitchell have issues when Mitchell laughs at Cam's expense. Finally, Phil and Claire struggle to make it to the graduation in the first place due to their own issues dealing with Las Vegas.

A trend in the long list of Modern Family episodes is how expertly the writers manage to balance the goofy, comedic nature of the show with real heart and emotion. Critics threw major acclaim to the Dunphy family plot, which was a perfect representation of the writer's tone balancing skill. Graduations have and always will be an emotional time for everyone. Whether someone is stressed about graduating, families are emotional about their kids/siblings growing up and much more. What makes Modern Family special is its ability to tackle those emotions with comedy successfully.