The Big Picture "The Long Goodbye" sees Manny off to boarding school, Haley at Luke's golf course, and Phil missing Alex in a heartfelt episode.

"Leap Day" brings chaos with Cam's birthday, a Wizard of Oz-themed party, and emotional moments among the family members.

Honest relationships are explored in "Kiss and Tell", with Haley's confession, Manny's girlfriend, and Jay's admiration for Phil revealed.

Like most sitcoms, Modern Family started strong and, while never becoming bad, got less enjoyable over time. It was on the air for ten years, after all, and the character dynamics understandably began to get stale. This is the life cycle of shows. Nevertheless, the series deserves credit for being bolder than almost all other mainstream family-oriented comedy shows when it premiered in 2009. The jokes are tame, harking back to sitcoms from the past, but the frank and positive depiction of diverse family arrangements was ahead of the curve.

As a result, Modern Family developed a large fan base and maintained decent ratings throughout. Several of its episodes were likewise critically acclaimed, like Season 6's 'Connection Lost' and Season 5's 'Las Vegas'. However, some of the more obscure episodes also feature great storylines and hilarious moments that deserve more attention. They flew under the radar but actually rank among the show's best. Here are the most underrated Modern Family episodes, ranked.

10 "The Long Goodbye"

Season 9, Episode 2

Image via ABC

"Some poor family is about to have their life turned upside down." In 'The Long Goodbye', Manny (Rico Rodriguez) goes off to boarding school, Haley (Sarah Hyland) starts working at Luke's (Nolan Gould) golf course, while Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) miss Alex (Ariel Winter), who's away at college. Reminiscing about his daughter's childhood, Phil repairs Alex's old bike, boasting, "It only took me 2 months and 3 tetanus shots". There's also a fire at Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) house. They each feel guilty, though Mitchell starts using Cam's emotions against him.

Many of the best scenes involve Haley and guest star Vanessa Williams, along with Luke's exasperation at seeing his sister relaxing with the guest instead of serving drinks. "We can't have people golfing sober. They'll realize it's a waste of time!" he exclaims. The strongest part, though, is the rare moment of unrestrained affection between Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Manny toward the end. "If I didn't say it, it's a big deal, you going here. Good job," Jay tells his stepson before their handshake turns into a bear hug.

9 "Leap Day"

Season 3, Episode 17

Image via ABC

"It happened - Satan's trifecta. The day I most dreaded had fallen on the day I most loved." This episode revolves around Cam's 40th birthday. It falls on Leap Day and he repeatedly jokes that it's really his 10th. Mitchell organizes a Wizard of Oz-themed party but endless problems, including a literal tornado, threaten to derail the event. In a subplot, Jay and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) deal with a sports bar confrontation, leading the gruff patriarch to feel insecure about his manliness.

'Leap Day' is certainly a zany episode, involving synchronized periods, a beached blue whale stinking up Cam's birthday, and the Dunphy women taking out their frustrations during an intense game of Whac-A-Mole. The story gets a little emotional, too, though. Cam, in particular, is given a touching line moment. "I don't want to be 40! It isn't fair," he exclaims tearfully. It's an example of the show tenderly hitting on relatable experiences.

8 "Kiss And Tell"

Season 10, Episode 2

Image via ABC

"Did you get a peck from a pickled Pepper?" 'Kiss and Tell' is all about honesty in relationships. It starts with Haley wrestling with whether to tell her boyfriend (Chris Geere) that she kissed her ex, Dylan (Reid Ewing). The debate over how much one ought to share with their partner sparks tension between Mitchell and Cam. Gloria also starts wondering whether Manny is gay because she has never seen his alleged Canadian girlfriend.

At the same time, a war of pettiness and put-downs escalates between Jay and Phil. The latter is inspired to tap into his nasty side after watching Mean Girls. These storylines conclude surprisingly: Hailey confesses, Manny's girlfriend turns out to be real, Claire tells a lie about Mitchell that oddly improves their relationship, and Gloria makes the shocking revelation that Jay actually likes Phil and sometimes wants his approval. Specifically, Jay envies his son-in-law's fun spirit. The result is a fun and fresh episode more akin to one from the earlier seasons.

7 "The Day We Almost Died"

Season 6, Episode 11

Image via ABC

"Here's how this is going down. We don't leave here without that eggshell dryer." Season 6, Episode 11 sees Manny and Dunphys reassessing their lives after narrowly avoiding a truck collision on their way to breakfast. Claire tries to reinvent herself as laid-back and spontaneous, while Phil tries to control everything. Manny develops a phobia of driving, and Luke decides to get busy doing everything he's ever dreamed of. His bucket list includes items like "clone myself" and "Mentos jet pack".

There are many great lines in this one, like "When a man misses his own near-miss, he truly realizes what he's been missing", "Something hit me this morning when that truck didn't hit me this morning", and "Even when you're not being controlling, you're being controlling". There's also a humorous scene where Cam sees a sweaty, post-workout Phil and says, aghast, "Is Phil sexy?" The episode then ends on a heartwarming note, with Phil breaking down at the thought of losing his loved ones, and the family embracing in a big group hug.

6 "The Feud"

Season 5, Episode 15

Image via ABC

"I have a mandate and not the kind you hide from your wife." In this one, Phil loses the social chair election for the realtor group; Claire is nervous about an important client meeting arranged by Mitchell, and Luke's wrestling match becomes a means for Phil to get vicarious revenge on his competitor Gil Thorpe (Rob Riggle). Plus, Manny starts to become self-conscious now that he's in high school. Finally, Lily's (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) lice outbreak ("Her head sounds like pop rocks!") adds further mayhem.

Season 5 was probably the one where the storylines began to get a little too over-the-top, but the performances are still solid here across the board. The terror in Cam, Alex, and Haley's faces when they are trapped by a loose opossum is especially entertaining. Plus, some of the lines are cheekily fun, like when Mitchell brags about an acquaintance who won a Golden Globe, to which Cam replies, "You win an Oscar. You buy a Golden Globe."

5 "The Butler's Escape"

Season 4, Episode 4

Image via ABC

"The Butler's Escape is one of the most challenging feats of escapology an illusionist can perform." Mitchell and Cam struggle with their new roles, with Cam working and Mitch taking care of Lily. Manny and Jay try to think up a way of dealing with Gloria's earth-shaking snoring. Finally and most importantly, Luke gives up magic, causing Phil to have a crisis over them losing their shared interests and growing apart.

The dynamic between Cam and Mitchell here is sweet and much needed, adding some depth to their relationship as it was starting to feel a little one-not. The highlight, however, is the climax of the arc between Luke and Phil. Burrell delivers some fantastic physical comedy as he vainly attempts to free himself from a straitjacket-tuxedo. But the scene gets poignant too, with Luke admitting that some of the kids at school have been messing with his magic stuff. Phil gets the episode's finest moment when he tells his son, "Nothing you decide will ever disappoint me."

4 "First Days"

Season 5, Episode 2

Image via ABC

"Prepare to feel like an old denim vest because I'm about to be-dazzling you." This episode sees all the major characters facing new starts and unfamiliar environments. Luke and Manny start high school, Claire begins working for Jay, and Cam lands a gig as a substitute teacher. Challenges abound - Luke is anxious about making new friends, Claire must prove her ruthlessness by firing an employee, and Cam struggles to connect with his students. On the positive side, Phil and Gloria bond over their shared worries about their sons growing up.

Once again, this is an episode that proves that Modern Family was better when it told straightforward, everyday stories rather than relying on gimmicks. It gets a little sentimental and feel-good, with most of the characters resolving their problems in unexpected ways, but refrain from veering into full-on soppiness. It builds up to a cheesy but triumphal voice-over from Cam that neatly ties all the subplots together and spells out the episode's themes.

3 "The Cold"

Season 6, Episode 3

Image via ABC

"I had vertigo. I was too dizzy for high heels." Everyone gets the flu and blames Mitchell for spreading it. However, while watching the Cam and Mitchell's wedding video, Phil realizes he's the one responsible. He was patient zero and a superspreader, getting his germs literally everywhere. This isn't the first time Phil has infected the whole family. A funny cutaway reveals he was also the source of the infamous Yosemite "pink-eye apocalypse".

To avoid being exposed, Phil enlists Luke's help to edit the video without ruining Jay's speech. However, CGI-ing away Phil's obvious illness would be beyond even George Lucas's talents. Their attempts at editing fail hilariously, with mismatched scenes and blatant mistakes. The end result looks like a wedding video directed by Ed Wood. In one shot, a green-screened Phil nods along seriously to Jay's toast, while another snotty Phil wanders around in the background. This is Ty Burrell's comedy at its very best.

2 "The Prescott"

Season 11, Episode 10

Image via ABC

"Can I tell you what I want? What I really, really want?" After Alex's new job provides her with accommodation at the upscale Prescott residential complex, the whole family wants in on the luxurious facilities. They all lie and scheme to get into the building so that they can enjoy the food, the water park, the screening room, the hair salon, and a glimpse of the celebrities staying there. It makes for one of the show's zaniest episodes, crackling with screwball energy.

There are many misunderstandings and cases of mistaken identity, and the characters frequently miss running into one another by mere seconds. It's a formula that plays to the cast's strengths. David Beckham and Courtney Cox put in memorable appearances as fictionalized versions of themselves, while Stephen Merchant steals the show as Prescott's concierge. He's the lynch pin that connects all the characters' antics. As a result, he has some wonderfully ludicrous lines, like "I shall vary the flex of my buttocks to control our speed".

1 "After the Fire"

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via ABC

"I have three kids and at least one of them is going to college. Worst case scenario, they all go!" In the early seasons, Modern Family succeeded with a simple recipe of endearing, quirky family dynamics and dependable (though not riotous) jokes. This is evident in 'After the Fire', in which the clan organizes a community drive after a neighbor's house burns down. The plots are simple: Jay hurts his back and Phil gets way too into massaging him, Cam feels the need to prove that he can drive a truck, and Luke and Manny's drone gets snatched by some nerdy bullies.

These are mundane events, but the humor is pitch-perfect, full of bait-and-switch jokes. On the sillier side, there's Cam sleep-clowning (rather than sleep-walking), Mitchell and Claire turning Gloria into their mother, and the awe with which the local geeks treat Alex. The best moment is when Phil admits that he sometimes doesn't make good decisions under pressure, followed by a Family Guy-esque cutaway of him excitedly coming home with a newly bought alpaca.

Modern Family can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Denzel Washington Movies, Ranked