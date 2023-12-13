The Big Picture Modern Family stood out from other sitcoms with its diverse and extensive cast of characters, featuring three unique families coming together.

When Modern Family debuted on ABC on September 23, 2009, you'd be forgiven for not expecting a lot. Ed O'Neill from Married... With Children was the biggest name attached, but he'd always be Al Bundy, and there was no way we could see him as anyone else. Also, the sitcom trope of character confessionals to some unseen documentary crew had already been done, most notably in The Office. Still, it didn't take long for fans to see that Modern Family was something different. There was originality alongside the familiar, and over 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the series won a plethora of awards, including five straight Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, tying Frasier's record.

What set Modern Family apart from other family sitcom families was just how many varied characters there were. This wasn't just about one large family, but three unique ones coming together to create a mishmash of personalities for the 21st century. With so many people taking up screen time, it can get confusing remembering how everyone is related. With that in mind, here's a look at Modern Family's colorful family tree.

'Modern Family's Jay Prichett Married a Much Younger Gloria

The patriarch of Modern Family is Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchett. Jay is a businessman who has done well for himself, creating two companies: Prichett's Closets and Blinds, and later in life, Dog Beds By Stella, named after his dog who he spoils rotten. Jay was married to DeDe Pritchett (Shelley Long), and during their 35-year marriage they had two kids, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

As Modern Family starts, Jay is no longer with DeDe, however, but Gloria Delgado (Sofia Vergara), who has married Jay and taken his last name. Jay and Gloria have an unusual marriage on the surface, with Jay being an older white guy, and Gloria being a much younger Columbian woman. With his money and her good looks, you could see this as a case of one marrying for money and another looking for a "trophy wife," but Jay and Gloria have a healthy and happy relationship, even if Jay shows the dog a little more affection. Gloria is also a good friend to her stepkids, despite the fact that they're the same age as her. She has worked in a bit of everything, including being a realtor and a stay-at-home mom.

Jay gains another child in a stepson, Gloria's young son Manny (Rico Rodriguez II). Though he often fails, Manny sees himself as a romantic ladies' man, even when he's still a kid. Manny's father, Javier (Benjamin Bratt), isn't around much, but Jay takes the young kid under his wing and raises him like his own. In 2013, Jay and Gloria have a child of their own as well, named Joe (Jeremy Maguire).

Phil and Claire Dunphy Have More of the Stereotypical Sitcom Family on 'Modern Family'

Claire Dunphy is the daughter of Jay and DeDe. Claire is a bit highstrung at times, but that's understandable, considering her busy life. Not only was she a stay-at-home mom to her own family, but for a while she took charge of her father's business, becoming its CEO. Claire is married to Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), who is a bit of a child himself. He's a good husband and father, and works in a great career as a real estate agent, but is a bit of an aloof dreamer. Phil loves to have fun, and his antics can get him in trouble and annoy his family, but they love him no matter how irritating he can get.

Claire and Phil Dunphy have three children: two daughters and a son. Their oldest daughter is Haley (Sarah Hyland Adams). She's even more ditzy than her dad, starting off as a teenager whose only concern is her looks, boys, and her social standing. Her experience with what's cool in culture eventually lands her a job as a style editor. Haley has an on-again, off-again relationship with airhead wannabe rockstar Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing). Towards the end of Modern Family, Haley and Dylan marry and have twins, Poppy and George.

Claire and Phil's younger daughter is Alex (Ariel Winter). Alex is the exact opposite of her sister, an awkward, booksmart girl who is obsessed with school and good grades. She ends up going to Caltech and working a few top-notch jobs. The youngest of the siblings is brother Luke (Nolan Gould). He loves typical boy things, but he's the dimwit of the bunch. He is best friends with his cousin Manny, even though they seem to have nothing much in common.

Mitchell Prichett and Cameron Tucker are the Best 'Modern Family' Duo

Mitchell is the other child of Jay and DeDe Pritchett. He makes Modern Family the definition of the title by being portrayed as an out and proud gay man. Mitchell works as a lawyer, but the first love of his life is Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet). Cam grew up on a farm in Missouri, and in his spare time he performs as a clown named Fizbo. Cameron can also get very emotional at times, taking offense to small slights, and it's up to Mitchell to calm him down. The two men live together and eventually get married.

One of Modern Family's best moments is when Mitchell and Cameron decide to start their own family. They go through the adoption process, eventually becoming the fathers of a baby from Vietnam who they name Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). We watch her grow up from a small baby to a young teenager. She can be a bit of a smartass, but is a good kid nonetheless. During Modern Family's eleventh and last season, Mitchell and Cameron become parents again when they adopt another baby who they name Rexford, giving Lily a younger brother.

In sitcoms of old, families were the same usual stereotype, with a stepparent being about as different as you'd see. For the 21st century, Modern Family showed what a family of today truly looks like, taking the sitcom family tropes and turning them on their head, giving us the Pritchetts, the Dunphys, and the Pritchett-Tuckers, all combined together for one huge modern family we'll never forget.

Modern Family is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

