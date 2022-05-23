As one of the funniest shows to ever grace the silver screen in America, Modern Family influenced a generation of families who tuned into the hit show. With a whopping 11 seasons, Modern Family is one of the most successful comedy shows of all time—earning 22 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout the entirety of its run. Not only did the show succeed, but so did the actors. Since the premiere of the ABC mockumentary series, the careers of the cast members have completely skyrocketed. Actors like Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) have transformed into household names. Fans who are in a Modern Family withdrawal since the end of the beloved series in 2020 are constantly going back to watch the series’ funniest episodes (and then sharing their findings on Reddit).

The show also features Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett All seasons are streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

First off is the first-ever episode of Modern Family to air—the pilot episode. In this hilarious start to the first season, viewers are introduced to the Dunphy family and the sibling conflicts as Claire Dunphy tries to punish her son Luke and keep an eye on her oldest daughter Haley with her boyfriend. Not to forget Alex Dunphy and her sarcastic humor as the parents’ plan fails.

In the Delgado-Pritchett family, Gloria and her husband Jay (who is much older than her) deal with their son Manny’s interest in playing soccer as their age difference is explored. Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker, the show’s gay couple, try to surprise their family with the baby they adopted (Lily), but things take a bit of a Disney twist. Watch to find out!

Fizbo (Season 1, Episode 9)

In this clownish episode, Luke is celebrating his birthday party and Phil is in charge of setting up the activities. Manny wants to impress a girl who is going to be at Luke’s party, and per Jay’s advice, he tries to be funny (that does not work well). Cam decides that, for the party, he should dress up as his alternate clown personality from his past, Fizbo—Mitchell is not onboard until he is threatened at a gas station and Fizbo comes to the rescue, red-nose-and-all.

Haley gets jealous of her boyfriend when he hits it off with the young animal handler Phil hired, and she sets a scorpion on the loose. A wild frenzy ensues and Luke ends up with a broken arm, but a cast is what Luke always wanted, and he exclaims that it was the best birthday ever!

Hawaii (Season 1, Episode 23)

The families take a joint trip to Hawaii in this continuation of the previous episode. The Pritchett family arrives in Hawaii while Phil tries to turn the trip into a honeymoon with his wife Claire (since they never had one together). Phil takes Claire to an adults-only pool, leaving their kids—except Haley, who is found throwing up drunk in the bathroom later on—with Mitch and Cam.

Later on in the night, they lose Lily in the hotel and rush around frantically, only for Gloria to find her. Jay goes on a health kick since his brother reminds him his father died around the same age he is now until he gets stuck in a Hammock and is late for his birthday dinner. Phil goes to rescue him and things get a bit twisted...

ClosetCon '13 (Season 5, Episode 18)

In this episode of Modern Family, Jay and Claire are out of town for the annual Closet Convention. Phil and Gloria are back home and decide to take the kids out to a restaurant. However, before leaving, Phil finds Jay’s antique toy collection and accidentally breaks one.

They cancel their plans and rush to fix it before Jay gets home. Mitch and Cam visit Missouri (Cam’s birthplace) to see his family—except Cam’s grandmother has no idea that they are gay. Secret truths are revealed and Alex and Haley fight over a pizza delivery boy in this rambunctious episode!

Little Bo Bleep (Season 3, Episode 13)

In this cursed episode of Modern Family Claire decides to run for Town Council, Jay worries about his dog’s tendency to jump into the pool, and Lily learns a curse word that begins with the letter “f” before attending a wedding as a flower girl. Claire does not fair well in the Town Council debate after Phil tries to explain an incident that happened on Valentine’s Day (he instead becomes a viral meme). At the wedding, Cam starts crying (as he does at weddings).

To cheer him up, Lily once again says the f-word to make him laugh since Cam’s “weakness” is cursing children. The whole church begins to laugh, so Lily continues with her f-word marathon. The episode ends with Jay putting a life vest on his dog Stella, and the real reason she was jumping in the pool is revealed.

Princess Party (Season 2, Episode 15)

Claire’s mother, Grandma DeDe, is coming to town and the Dunphy household is going berserk trying to prepare for her arrival. Not only that, but she brings along an ex-boyfriend of Claire’s to dinner! Lily’s birthday party is also that week, and Gloria is anxious to run into DeDe as well. Mitch and Cam also feel DeDe’s pressure, and Mitch uninvited Fizbo the clown (much to Cam’s disapproval).

Gloria arrives drunk and with one Xanax down, Claire and Jay both confront her ex, and DeDe attacks Gloria after saying she does not want to be labeled as the “crazy nana” (talk about ironic). After the party quickly goes downhill, Mitch decides that the only person that can save the party is the infamous Fizbo the clown.

The Party (Season 7, Episode 18)

Claire and Gloria travel to a spa, Phil and Mitchell see a movie, and Jay and Cameron go to a sports bar to watch a boxing match—which means Manny and Luke must babysit Lily back at home. Claire worries the two boys are causing trouble after she gets an alert the smoke alarm went off, but Gloria reassures her. Phil and Mitchell wait in line with Phil’s former client who offers them pot gummies. Reluctantly, they try them, but right after they ingest the gummies, Phil gets the same smoke alarm alert.

Mitch and Phil rush to the Dunphy home. Jaw and Cam struggle to make small talk, but disagreements with other people in the bar bond them together as they place bets. Claire and Gloria get home and are suspicious of Luke and Manny when they find a red solo cup smelling alcohol. Phil’s pot gummy kicks in while checking the basement with Mitchell, and things take a turn.

Paris (Season 11, Episode 13)

“Paris” is agreeably the funniest episode of the final season of Modern Family Jay was told by Manny that he had won an award for his business, so he flew the family out to Paris for the international exposition. In reality, Jay did not win but was accepting it on behalf of the winner—Manny misunderstood. Gloria and Manny try to keep it a secret from Jay, but he finds out. Phil surprises Claire in Paris after saying he wasn’t able to go but becomes jealous of Guy, a man Claire met up with in Paris after dating him on a study-abroad trip in high school.

Phil ends up hitting it off with Guy, and then Claire becomes Jealous. Mitch tries to pass himself off as a Frenchman and Cam takes to the streets as Fizbo, but then meets another street clown known as “Fizbeau.” As the French would say, this episode is très drôle!

