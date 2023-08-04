So you think you know likability? The truth is, when it comes to the Modern Family crew, likability is complicated. You've chosen your favorite episodes of Modern Family, laughed at Phil's antics, and swooned over Gloria's accent.

You've got opinions - strong ones - on which characters deserve a spot in the rankings. But this list aims to make sense of the madness and determine once and for all who reigns supreme in the realm of likability on this iconic show.

11 Cameron Tucker

Cameron Tucker, aka Cam, is the lovable yet exasperating husband of Mitchell and father of Lily. Cam’s over-the-top personality and tendency towards self-absorption often leave Mitch to pick up the pieces. Yet for all his flaws, Cam’s zest for life and eternal optimism perfectly balance Mitch’s more practical and cynical nature.

Though Cam may drive you bonkers at times, his heart of gold and ability to make you laugh despite yourself earn him a spot on the list. Cam’s antics and one-liners provide some of the show’s most amusing and memorable moments. All in all, while Cam Tucker may be a hot mess, he’s our hot mess.

10 Manny Delgado

Manny Delgado, the quirky stepson of Jay Pritchett, dances to the beat of his own drum. Though often overly dramatic and eccentric, Manny means well and provides comedic relief with his outdated references and strange hobbies.

You never know what might come out of Manny’s mouth. One minute he’s pondering the meaning of life, the next he’s casually name-dropping Napoleon or Freud. While Manny’s old soul and strange interests set him apart from his peers, his caring nature and loyalty to his family redeem him.

9 Luke Dunphy

Luke Dunphy, the youngest son, is the most likable character mainly due to his endearing cluelessness. This kid couldn’t pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel, but his heart is always in the right place.

Whether he’s earnestly trying to help Alex with her homework (and failing miserably) or coming up with harebrained schemes to make easy money (that never work out), Luke’s antics will make you chuckle. His bizarre observations and non-sequiturs are comedy gold. How can you not love this kid?

8 Jay Pritchett

Jay Pritchett is a complex character to box into one personality. He loves his family till the ends of the earth, but remains a grumpy old man at heart. He has his moments of vulnerability but toughness runs deep in his veins. His wit and humor add charm, and his character growth throughout the series makes him relatable and well-rounded.

Jay's interactions with diverse family members create entertaining dynamics, and his caring, protective nature shines in fatherly moments. His reluctant generosity and willingness to help others further enhance his likable character. Jay's complexity, humor, and love for family make him one of the show's most endearing characters

7 Mitchell Pritchett

Mitchell Pritchett, aka Mitch, is the sarcastic half of Mitch and Cam. While Cam shamelessly throws himself into every situation, Mitch is the reluctant yet dutiful partner along for the ride. You have to appreciate Mitch’s dry, self-deprecating wit and eye-rolls in the face of Cam’s antics.

Even though Mitch acts annoyed at times, you know he secretly enjoys Cam’s over-the-top gestures and lifestyle. Mitch’s vulnerability emerges in moments with Lily and Cam, showing his soft side under the snark. His close relationship with his sister Claire and traditional values provide an interesting contrast to Cam’s dramatic flair.

6 Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Let’s be honest, Lily is the real star of Modern Family. This sassy little firecracker brings the laughs with her quick wit and general intolerance for nonsense. While the adults are off dealing with their First World problems, Lily is dropping truth bombs left and right.

In one hilarious incident, Claire was stressing over what colleges Alex would get into: “Will you relax? What’s the worst that can happen, she won’t get into any college, and she’ll end up living with you forever?” Cue Claire’s epic meltdown. At the ripe old age of 10, Lily already has life figured out better than the rest of us.

5 Hailey Dunphy

Hailey Dunphy is the rebellious teenage daughter of Claire and Phil. While often self-centered and aloof, Hailey shows moments of heart and humor that make her likable. Her rebellious nature can be off-putting, but her humor and occasional moments of thoughtfulness put her up here. Like any teenager, she’s a work in progress.

Some of Hailey’s most endearing qualities are her witty comebacks and pop culture references, her close relationships, and her hidden sensitivity. Like when she gave up her spot at a prestigious fashion internship so that Alex could attend a science program. Moreover, her fashion and dress sense definitely set her apart from the rest. She may not be book smart like Alex, but Hailey is certainly more street smart than her siblings.

4 Claire Dunphy

Claire Dunphy, the matriarch of the Dunphy clan, is a total control freak but means well. As the Senior Vice President of Organize 'Em and mom of three, Claire strives to keep everything in order at home and at work. But with a goofball husband and kids who constantly test her patience, Claire often finds herself on the brink of a neurotic meltdown.

Between managing the kids’ complicated schedules, dealing with Phil’s antics, and the demands of her career, it’s a wonder Claire has time to style her perfectly coiffed hair each day. While her Type A personality and desire to control every little detail can drive her family nuts, they know she does it out of love. She gives great advice, is fiercely protective of her family, and occasionally loosens up enough to do something spontaneous like skip out of work for a baseball game or join in one of Phil’s zany schemes.

3 Alex Dunphy

Alex Dunphy, the oft-forgotten middle child, deserves more credit. While not as outwardly quirky as her siblings, Alex’s sly humor and witty comebacks steal almost every scene she’s in. Unlike drama queen Haley or eccentric Luke, Alex is the “normal” one just trying to survive her kooky family. But don’t let her sarcastic eye rolls and deadpan zingers fool you - Alex is secretly the smartest person in the room.

While the early seasons focused on boy-crazy Haley or dimwitted Luke’s antics, Alex quietly became the show’s unlikely comedic MVP. Her chemistry with onscreen parents Claire and Phil is comedy gold. When they inevitably mess up - as all TV parents must - Alex is there with a sly aside to remind us why we find their crazy relatable. The show’s later seasons have thankfully given Alex more screen time and storylines of her own. We’ve watched her navigate the perils of high school and first relationships with humor and heart.

2 Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Though often portrayed as the stereotypical “hot Latina,” Gloria Pritchett proves she’s so much more. Her caring nature and words of wisdom provide comfort to her loved ones in times of need. Yet, behind that nurturing exterior is a fiery woman who takes no nonsense. Just ask any of the nosy neighbors who have crossed her. With a piercing stare and a string of Spanish insults, Gloria will put them in their place before they know what hit them.

While her son Manny’s melodramatic tendencies and obsession with his mother’s love life can grate on one’s nerves, you have to admire Gloria’s infinite patience. She handles his whining and manipulation with a balance of firmness, understanding and humor that only a loving mother could. Though Gloria’s accent and misuse of idioms are frequently played for laughs, she keeps up admirably well communicating in her non-native tongue.

1 Phil Dunphy

Phil Dunphy, the lovable yet bumbling dad of the Dunphy clan, ranks number one. This quirky real estate agent will go to any lengths for his family — even if his antics often end in disaster. Yet his kind heart, positive spirit, and enduring love for his wife Claire and three kids make his mishaps easy to forgive.

He has been mistreated by Claire and Jay, but his zest for life and dedication to keeping the spark alive in his marriage are admirable. Beneath the goofy grin and “fun dad” persona lies a sensitive soul who values each moment with his tight-knit family. For all his faults and foibles, at the end of the day, every family needs a Phil Dunphy. His ability to laugh at himself and roll with the punches when life doesn’t go as expected makes Phil the most lovable and relatable character on Modern Family.

