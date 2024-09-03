Modern Family might've come to an end four years ago, but there's still plenty of demand for the successful comedy created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. According to Variety, the series will officially join the Nick at Nite lineup starting on September 9. Fans of the show will be able to enjoy their favorite episodes on Modern Family every day from 2-4 am ET/PT. While that might not seem like a wonderful schedule at first night, the comedy is one of the perfect stories to enjoy in the middle of the night due to its light-hearted sense of humor.

Nick at Nite was established by Nickelodeon almost forty years ago in order to broadcast programming made for older members of the audience while their target audience is supposed to be sleeping. Modern Family will be joining titles such as Friends and Mike & Molly in the current version of the block. The broadcasting deals obtained by Nickelodeon allow the channel to air some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time on a schedule that proves to be less expensive than prime-time.

Modern Family follows the story of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and his extended family, as they try to get out of uncomfortable situations and raise their kids in the best possible way. Characters such as Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Phil (Ty Burrell) and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) earned their place in the audience's heart, which allowed Modern Family to run during the course of eleven seasons. Fans of the series have been asking for a reunion ever since the comedy came to an end. The closest that Modern Family has come to a continuation has been a commercial featuring some of the cast members that was released earlier this year.

The Young Cast of 'Modern Family'

While the adults in Modern Family were looking for ways to be the best role models for their children, the young characters themselves had a lot of fun while learning valuable lessons about life. After portraying Hayley Dunphy in the series, Sarah Hyland went on to star in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and become a host on Love Island. And after stepping into the shoes of Luke Dunphy for so many years, Nolan Gould appeared in an episode of Grey's Anatomy. There's no telling what the future holds for the young stars that entertained the world over the course of eleven seasons of Modern Family.

Modern Family will premiere on Nick at Nite on September 9. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.