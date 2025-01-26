As long as there’s been television, there’s been TV dads. Leave it to Beaver's Ward Cleaver, Happy Days' Howard Cunningham, The Simpsons' Homer Simpson, and more. But Modern Family has the top of the crop. Not Ed O'Neill's Jay, Eric Stonestreet's Cam, or Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell, but Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy. And the reason why is as easy as seeing the glass as half-full.

'Modern Family's Phil Dunphy Has One Thing Over the Other TV Dads

It's easy to look back and find TV's grumpiest dads, or the ones who have great relationships with their sons, but good luck finding one so relentlessly optimistic and likeable as Modern Family's Phil. It's a level of optimism that borders on inspiring, one that the entire family, often reluctantly, can't help but to be drawn in by. Take Season 3's "Express Christmas," for example. When it's learned that the Pritchett-Dunphy clan won't be together on Christmas, Phil is the only one to come up with a solution, the titular Express Christmas (trademarked by himself, no less), pulling together an entire family Christmas dinner and gift exchange in only a few hours. It's an impossible task, but Phil is so optimistic about it that the family buys in immediately.

That optimism extends to his immediate family as well. Neither Haley (Sarah Hyland) or Luke (Nolan Gould) are what anyone would call the sharpest knives in the drawer, but his unwavering belief in them spurs them on to believe in themselves. Season 1's "Fifteen Percent" is one such example, where Phil is challenged by Claire (Julie Bowen) to teach Haley how to use the new universal remote in 20 minutes or less. Another impossible task, but Phil's belief that Haley, even Haley, can do it is proven right. His faith in being able to get Alex (Ariel Winter) to let herself unwind is rewarded after encouraging her to take part in a weird trivia contest, where they put on Scottish accents as "MacDunphys," in "Yes-Woman."

Phil's Misplaced Optimism, and Occasional Lack of It, Is Even Funnier on 'Modern Family'