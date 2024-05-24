The Big Picture Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson teased fans with a photo from the set of the series, sparking rumors of a possible reunion.

Fans have been freaking out since the Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted a photo of the show’s set with the caption, “Haven’t seen this view in a while.” Since then, fans have been questioning if the cast will reunite for a Modern Family reunion or reboot. Modern Family is loved by many, and a lot of scenes are still talked about in pop culture today. The show is about to celebrate fifteen years since its debut this fall, which would mean that it is the perfect time for the Pritchett-Dunphy reunion. Now the Jay Pritchett star Ed O’Neill, the show’s patriarch, is weighing in with TV Insider about a possible reunion. “I don’t like to do that stuff,” O’Neill confessed, before going on to say:

"I mean, I am open to it. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

While it seems like O’Neill is not particularly fond of reviving old characters, that does not mean that he is closing the door on a potential return for a reunion. After all, the Pritchett-Dunphy family would need their patriarch if a reunion were to happen, especially when celebrating fifteen years this fall. But he will only agree to do a reunion if his costars were up to it. Hopefully, Ferguson’s social media post indicates that the show will have a 15-year celebration.

'Modern Family' Is A Cultural Phenomenon

Modern Family follows three diverse family setups living in the suburbs in Los Angeles, who are interrelated through Jay Pritchett, their patriarch. Modern Family is known and loved for their comedy, especially as many fans are always talking about the comedy that Lily Tucker-Pritchett (Audrey Anderson-Emmons) provided for the viewers. Modern Family has so much heart; the bond between the families is one of the reasons why viewers still tune in to this day. Modern Family will always serve as a comfort show for viewers, who are anticipating the show’s 15-year anniversary.

O’Neill starred as the patriarch, as Sofia Vergara starred as his wife, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. Julie Bowen and Ferguson both starred as his children, Clare Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett. Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet starred as Phil Dunphy and Cameron Tucker, the husbands of Clare and Mitchell. Anderson-Emmons, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Jeremy Maguire, and Reid Ewing all starred in the show.

Fans should not get too excited about the possible reunion though, as Burrell is set to star in an upcoming comedy series on ABC. His new show, Forgive and Forget has landed a pilot order, and he will star as Hank, the life of a party who is impacted with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and he reconnects with Ben, his straight-laced adult son. The new series comes from writer Eugene Garcia-Cross and producer Robin Shorr. Burrell will also executive produce under his Desert Whale Productions banner.

Modern Family has found a new home as the show has moved to TBS, so you can watch the show on the new network. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Modern Family and Burrell’s new show, Forgive and Forget. You can stream all Modern Family episodes on Peacock.

