The Big Picture Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Instagram account fueled fan speculation that a Modern Family reunion is in the works.

The cast members are open to a reunion, including Ed O'Neill and Nolan Gould.

The series celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall.

Ever since Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted a picture of the Modern Family set on his Instagram story, fans have gotten excited. Fans speculated that a reboot or a reunion may happen, as the 15th anniversary is coming this fall. After weeks of fans speculating a revival, TV Insider reports that the Mitchell Pritchett star has now broken his silence on The View about his Instagram story post, and what he has got to say is definitely going to excite fans. Although he did say that a sequel will not be happening (“We’re doing a sequel. I’m just kidding!”), he did hint at something more exciting.

“It’s something I can’t really talk about,” he said. “Isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my cast mates. It’s not a reboot…Is it a movie? I don’t know.” He then acknowledged that he “probably shouldn’t have posted it” as he would then not have to respond to speculations, but added:

“But listen, this is the thing I’m really excited about. Because people are so excited about this photo, I’m just thrilled that people want us back that much. I would love to do a reboot. I think you would know if we were doing one, but there is something coming out.”

Are We Closer to a Modern Family Reunion?

Image via ABC

Ferguson has already revealed that there is something coming, but fans will have to wait and see what happens. Ferguson is not the only cast member to be open to doing a reunion. More stars have come out and stated their interest in getting the family back together again.

The patriarch, Ed O’Neill stated that he doesn't "like to do that stuff”, but he would do a reunion if everyone else got involved. What is a Modern Family reunion without the patriarch Jay Pritchett? O’Neill is currently starring in Clipped alongside Laurence Fishburne, but if the time comes, there is a huge chance fans will see O’Neill be the patriarch of the family again. Vergara, his on-screen wife, is also open to a reunion.

The Luke Dunphy star Nolan Gould also expressed his interest in doing a Modern Family reunion. He said, “I love that family. I love that show. If there is anything in the works, you can best believe I’m in.” However, Gould did say that he “hasn’t heard of anything,” so maybe these revival plans aren't so concrete yet. Then again, maybe Gould knows a bit more than he lets on.

The cast has so far expressed their interest in a reunion, and Ferguson did say, “Something is coming out.” However, the cast has been super busy since Modern Family wrapped. Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, is set to star in Forgive and Forget, as a man who has early-onset Alzheimer's. He is also on the case in Tightrope, a remade drama from the 1950s series. It does seem that a reunion is likely now that Ferguson has hinted that “something is coming,” but fans will have to stay tuned to Collider to hear more and receive updates.

Modern Family has found a new home at TBS, so you can watch the show on the new network. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Modern Family and Burrell’s new shows, Forgive and Forget and Tightrope. You can stream all Modern Family episodes on Peacock.

