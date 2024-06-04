The Big Picture Speculations about a Modern Family reunion have fans excited, but Nolan Gould says he hasn't heard of anything actually happening yet.

Gould is open to a reunion but is also focused on exploring new writing and acting opportunities post-show.

Other cast members like Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara have expressed interest in a reunion, but nothing is confirmed.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s social media post has caused a frenzy, and now another star has broken his silence about a possible Modern Family reunion. Nolan Gould has just reacted to the rumors that the Modern Family cast will be a modern family again. Fans have been speculating that a reunion and reboot may be taking place since Ferguson (who played Mitchell Pritchett) posted a picture of the set on social media with the caption “Haven’t seen this view in a while.” With the 15th anniversary coming up this fall, it seems like a reunion could be possible, but nothing is in the works just yet.

Speaking to Us Weekly at The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s 3rd Annual Gala, Gould says, “I love that family. I love that show. If there is anything in the works, you can best believe I’m in.” The Luke Dunphy star also hasn’t “heard of anything super concrete” of a reunion and a reboot happening, but he is there whenever the time comes for Luke to cause mischief again. Speaking on Tyler’s social media post, he said, “I have no knowledge. Maybe he does. I don’t know what he’s up to.”

Even though Gould would “show up” for a reunion, he also has a busy schedule like many of the cast members. He is currently getting into “new fields” of writing and acting, ever since the show wrapped in 2020. He said:

“It’s really hard because, on one hand, you do want to move on with your career and be seen as different things. Since the show, I’ve been working really hard on writing and getting into new fields of acting, so you want to show everyone what you can do. But you would jump at the chance to relive some of the best years of your life and the character that I grew up doing.”

A 'Modern Family' Reunion Has Not Been Confirmed

Gould is not the first person to jump at the chance of doing a Modern Family reunion. Jay Pritchett star Ed O’Neill would also love to reprise his role as the patriarch again, as long as everyone is doing the revival with him. His on-screen wife Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, also revealed that she would love to do a reunion. The stars have been close since the show wrapped, as Gould also revealed that they still keep in touch. So it would not be surprising if Modern Family does a special reunion, given that the cast is still a "modern family" outside the show, and they have expressed interest in a revival.

However, a reunion has still yet to be confirmed. Since the show ended, the cast has ventured on to do other things in their careers. Vergara starred as Griselda Blanco in the mini-series Griselda and has also been a judge on America’s Got Talent. Haley Dunphy star Sarah Hyland presented on Love Island USA before the Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix replaced her for the upcoming sixth season. O’Neill has starred as Donald Sterling in the mini-series Clipped alongside Laurence Fishburne. Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, is set to star in a new comedy series Forgive and Forget about a man with early-onset Alzheimers. He is also going to star in Tightrope, inspired by the 1950s drama series. The cast seems to have a very busy schedule, which makes a reunion even more unlikely, especially for the 15th anniversary. But then again, never say never.

Modern Family has found a new home at TBS, so you can watch the show on the new network. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Modern Family and Burrell’s new shows, Forgive and Forget and Tightrope. You can stream all Modern Family episodes on Peacock.

